Before the Jewish Center of Venice had a full-time rabbi, it had Marci Vitkus, who comes from a long line of cantors and rabbis, including her father, who was the Hazzan (Turkish word for cantor) and choir director at the Chicago temple to which the family belonged.
With no plans to become a cantor, she was involved in early childhood education when she came to this area from Chicago with her husband Andy and their children Max and Sadie.
It was 1993. The couple purchased a preschool in North Sarasota that they ran for a few years.
Andy taught at Emma Booker in Sarasota for several years. These days, he teaches fifth grade at Pine view School in Osprey and sponsors elementary robotics.
Meanwhile, on Oct. 5, 2001, Marci became the cantor at the Jewish Center of Venice.
It was here in Florida that she learned she was following in the footsteps of a long line of Jewish cantors and rabbis. These days, her early childhood education has proven helpful when she works with youngsters preparing for bar or bat mitzvahs at the center.
She eventually learned that her cantorial and prayer leader lineage goes back some 17 generations.
She does more than sing at services of the JCV however.
The cantor loves being a part of the family life cycle events that occur in a synagogue: births, namings, anniversaries, b’nai mitzvahs.
They all bring joy. Even being there for a family in their most difficult hours is a gift she treasures in the circle of life.
Vitkus helps plan naming rituals, weddings and other ceremonies and at the other end of the life cycle, funerals. Since COVID-19 arrived to change the way people live, work and interact, she also has had many interactions online via Zoom.
The cantor’s infectious smile and beautiful voice connect with those at services or other events at the temple.
“Music is a balm to the soul.” she has said.
Friday, Dec. 3, the congregation had two special celebrations that happened to coincide with the sixth night of Hannukah, the Jewish Festival of light.
The holiday commemorates the miracle that occurred when the Jews had a vial of oil that was just enough to light the temple for one night. Instead they were able to have light int he temple for eight nights — a miracle.
Jews celebrate the holiday by lighting a special Menorah, one candle each night at sundown for eight days. Menorrahs generally have an extra place for one more candle, the one used to light the candles, one day at a time.
At the JCV, it has become the custom for members to bring their menorahs from home to temple for one of the Hannukah services. At a special time during that night’s service, they come forward with their menorahs, which are blessed by the rabbi.
Friday, members and friends had a double celebration as they brought their menorahs but also celebrated their cantor’s 20th year at the temple.
According to an email from Cynthia Greene, “the gathering was the largest since COVID with some 80 people at the service.
Rabbi Ben Shul, the temples’ fourth rabbi, conducted the service and blessed the menorahs.
As the temple has only had its own rabbis for about 16 years, the cantor was also the glue that held the congregation as the only spiritual leader who was there day in and day out, even conducting some weddings and funerals plus ceremonies honoring newborn and more.
Until the congregation grew to the point it could afford a full-time rabbi, rabbis came in to conduct services on sabbath eves and for special holidays.
Another longtime member, Susan Kohnstam, wife of Peter Kohnstam, who was a friend of the late Anne Frank in the dark days of Nazi Germany, has contributed her talent as a quiltmaker to the temple for many years.
For the cantor’s 20-year celebration, Susan made a quilt to commemorate the occasion.
The temple has yet another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 13, 2022, the JCV will once again hold its annual Jewish Food Festival, one of the most anticipated events in Venice, and one that was not held last year because of the ongoing pandemic.
This year, it will be an outdoor event, with social distancing, masks and the like for everyone’s safety as the pandemic continues.
Yet another reason to go to the festival is its program booklet ,which contains recipes of many of the food items available there.
For more information on the JCV, visit JewishCongregation OfVenice.com
