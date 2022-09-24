Catholic women planning fashion show

Members of the Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women Fashion Show committee with co-chairs Barbara Goggin, left, and Lois Carcare, seated at table with member. Carol Plummer is seated at right.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CECILIA ALEXANDER

VENICE — The Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women Annual Luncheon & Fashion Show, with fashions by Dillard’s, will be held Nov. 9.

Committee members are actively planning table decorations and other aspects of the big event, which will be at the Plantation Golf & Country Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

