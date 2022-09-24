Cathedral women plan fashion show By CECILIA ALEXANDER Guest Writer Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women Fashion Show committee with co-chairs Barbara Goggin, left, and Lois Carcare, seated at table with member. Carol Plummer is seated at right. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CECILIA ALEXANDER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women Annual Luncheon & Fashion Show, with fashions by Dillard’s, will be held Nov. 9.Committee members are actively planning table decorations and other aspects of the big event, which will be at the Plantation Golf & Country Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Barbara Goggin and Lois Carcare are co-chairing the event.Tickets are $50 per person. To order, call Emily Sarnecke at 941-488-6983. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice mobile home destroyed in fire So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim ShorePoint closes despite SMH efforts to keep it open ShorePoint closes; SMH says it's ready to help Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice mobile home destroyed in fire So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Cops: Venice man strangles pregnant victim ShorePoint closes despite SMH efforts to keep it open ShorePoint closes; SMH says it's ready to help Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
