Bishop Frank J. Dewane (left), Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, shakes hands with Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, USA. That organization donated $500,000 toward Hurricane Ian help.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY CATHOLIC CHARITIES DIOCESE OF VENICE, INC.
Sister Donna Markham presented the check to Eddie Gloria, CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc., and was joined by the Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane (right) Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CATHOLIC CHARITIES DIOCESE OF VENICE, INC.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane (left), Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, shakes hands with Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, USA. That organization donated $500,000 toward Hurricane Ian help.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY CATHOLIC CHARITIES DIOCESE OF VENICE, INC.
Sister Donna Markham presented the check to Eddie Gloria, CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc., and was joined by the Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane (right) Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CATHOLIC CHARITIES DIOCESE OF VENICE, INC.
VENICE — Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, the charitable arm of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, received a significant contribution from Catholic Charities USA on Wednesday.
Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of CCUSA, traveled to Florida from Washington, D.C., to present CCDOV with a donation of $500,000.
The funds are to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. People across the country donated to Catholic Charities USA to make the donation possible, Markham said.
Markham presented the check to Eddie Gloria, CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc., and was joined by the Rev. Frank J. Dewane, bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, who led the ceremony with a prayer.
“Wow,” Gloria said. “We are honored and grateful to have such a significant donation from Catholic Charities USA. This will go a long way in helping us to achieve our mission of providing help, creating hope and serving all, especially with so many now suffering from the effects of this terrible hurricane that hit us head-on here in Southwest Florida.”
CCUSA and its disaster response teams have a long history of mobilizing quickly to meet the needs of those affected by catastrophic events in the U.S. and its territories.
This work begins with direct relief to meet immediate needs, such as water, food, and shelter. It continues – sometimes for many years – with long-term relief efforts, including housing and home repairs, financial assistance, and crisis counseling, that help individuals and families rebuild their lives.
For more information about Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, to donate or volunteer, visit Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice online at: catholiccharitiesdov.org
To donate to necessary recovery efforts in the Diocese of Venice, such as the restoration and repair of churches and schools, visit: dioceseofvenice.org/hurricaneian.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.