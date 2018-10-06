As a young boy, I once stole an ice cream sandwich from the local grocery store.
I did not come up with the master plan for the crime; rather, I was following the lead of my friend Jonathon.
The plan was simple: We went to the frozen treat freezer at the rear of the store and we each stuffed an ice cream bar into our knee-high white tube socks. Then, we browsed the store as if shopping and walked out without paying.
It worked!
Since it worked the first time, I tried it myself the next day and I was caught.
My emotions swung widely from embarrassment to tears, wondering how my parents would respond to my being a thief.
As the moment of reckoning came with my mother, my first reaction was to blame Jonathon for introducing me to a life of crime. Ultimately, however, the moment consisted of a waterfall of tears and bellowing sobs interspersed with “I’m sorry” repeated over and over.
While I was suffering the endless isolation of being grounded, my mother would remind me of the damages I had caused the family reputation, along with the fact that she shopped in that store.
It did not take long in the small suburb to travel the gossip circuit that the Rev. Haley’s son was caught stealing at the Minute Mart.
Stealing is a Top 10 offense in the Christian worldview.
I now realize looking back that as I floundered in self-pity and shame, God was working and shaping me through that time.
I am reminded of King David, a man after God’s own heart, who wrote these words, in Psalm 51; “For I know my transgressions and my sin is ever before me. Against you, you alone, have I sinned, and done what is evil in your sight ....”
I was guilty before God and for that, I was sorry to the point of transformation. I was never going to steal anything ever again.
We all feel sorry when we are caught doing what we know is wrong. Usually, we just plan better for the next time, so we will not be caught the same way. But sometimes, we realize that our sin is not just against our neighbor but also against God Himself.
Imagine the disappointment God has when one of His own plans to sin. He loves us too much to leave us on that path and begs us to try His way.
Godly sorrow brings repentance of the sin. One turns away from it and has a zeal for never repeating it again.
As far as ice cream sandwiches, to this day I cannot eat one. However, they do remind me that this young boy was put on the path of righteousness because of God’s forgiveness and love amidst my sin.
I was able to express not just worldly sorrow for being caught, but Godly sorrow to change my life. He can change your life too.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Venice. Visit: ChristVenice.com.
