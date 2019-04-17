The Lord’s Supper will be held on Holy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
The Good Friday service (“The Passion of the Lord”) will be held on April 19 at 3 p.m. The Holy Saturday service (The Vigil of Easter) is set for April 20 at 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses will be held April 21 at 7 a.m. (sunrise service at the Hall), 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. at Mount Carmel Hall and at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon in the church.
There will be no morning Masses on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
South Venice Christian Church
South Venice Christian Church will have a 7:30 a.m. service and will have some coffee and donuts afterwards. At 9:30 the church offers Sunday School and at 10:30 a.m. will hold its Easter Service, “giving God the glory through song and message,” the church said in an email. Communion will be given at both services. “Easter is about the communion that Christ initiated,” the email said.
Church of the Holy SpiritA review of Holy Week events:
- Maundy Thursday (April 18), 6:30 p.m.
- — Soup and salad meal with video teaching on the Last Supper, followed by discussion and Holy Communion. All of this is celebrated together with Greater Life Empowerment Church.
- Maundy Thursday (April 18), 9 p.m. — Prayer vigil waiting with Jesus in prayer for the needs of many.
- Good Friday (April 19), Noon — Traditional Liturgy with the Driving of the Nails.
- Good Friday (April 19), 7 p.m.
”The Cross Through My Eyes”^p, Dramatic readings in character of the people who witnessed Jesus’ death. Performed together with Greater Life Empowerment Church.
Easter Sunday (April 21), 6:30 a.m. — SONrise service on Nokomis Beach (in front of Shark Tooth Concession Stand). All are welcome — bring a blanket or chair.
Easter Sunday (April 21), 10 a.m.
{wbr}{/wbr} — Celebration service of Holy Eucharist.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchThe church will hold an Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m.-noon. Services: Living Last Supper (Maunday Thursday, April 18); Good Friday worship (April 19); and Easter Sunday worship (April 21).
Bay Indies Evangelical Covenant ChurchThe church will hold a Good Friday service on April 19 at noon. The Easter Sunday service will be held on April 21 at 10:25 a.m.
