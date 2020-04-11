BWonechrist011117_C.1 (copy)

PHOTO PROVIDED Jim Foubister

VENICE — An Easter Sunrise service is being livestreamed online Sunday morning.

“One Christ Won City and Shine Media Production will present a free live-streaming Easter Sunrise event with the OCWC Venice Pastor’s Fellowships,” said Jim Foubister, of One Christ Won City.

“Venice Rising will be a celebration in song, scripture, and greeting,” he wrote.

Those interested can connect at www.onechristwoncity.com at 7:14 a.m. April 12 for a live-stream for the Easter morning service.

“One Christ Won City was founded in May 2009 with a mission to encourage and support the family of Christian believers throughout the greater Venice area,” Foubister said. “It is the vision of OCWC that the family of believers, those brought together through faith in the precious blood of Jesus Christ, would be one so that our city would be won for Him.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments