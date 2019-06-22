I love celebrating July 4th and that day back in 1776 when the Continental Congress approved the signing of our Declaration of Independence from Britain.
Our country’s strong sense of political independence has served us well, mostly: It helped Americans push across the frontier and subdue this whole continent.
Whether subduing it was good or bad depends on your perspective, of course.
On a personal level, too, most of us do everything we can to maintain a feeling of personal independence as long as possible.
It’s difficult to deny, however, that we’re also dependent on a bunch of miraculous events within our bodies (all those chemical and electrical and mechanical ones) to keep us alive and well. So we’re probably best off when we can balance our need to feel independent with a recognition of just how dependent we actually are on forces larger than ourselves.
But now there’s something else looming out there on the horizon that’s affecting both our independence and our dependence. We hear about it in the news all the time: It’s becoming more and more clear to many of us that climate change is a reality.
To give climate-change deniers their due, the human causes of climate change are not actually a complete certainty. I’ve heard it reported that only 97 percent of scientists who study climate change issues agree that catastrophic change is being caused by human activity; what the other 3 percent think, I can’t imagine.
But without an absolute certainty about the causes of climate change, a very few still say we should just wait and see before doing anything to clean up our act. The polar bears and penguins are on their own, after all, as is apparently anyone still living near a coast, or anyone living in the path of floods, or anyone living in drought areas, or anyone ….
Closer to home, when I turn off Beach Road onto Sunset Drive on the island, I have no thought of polar bears in the arctic or penguins in Antarctica. I’m right there in the moment, reveling in the beach and the seagulls and the surf.
But give it 20 years, or 10 or five, when Venice island has shrunk in size because of rising sea levels and I can no longer drive on Sunset.
Maybe then I’ll think of the polar bears swimming for their lives and the penguins nesting not on ancient ice but on barren, solid rock.
Maybe then I’ll be better able to see the interdependence of everything, and how we are all in the same boat, all heading toward the same fate — the same fate, that is, unless those of us who are mindlessly causing extreme changes can begin to act more out of love and compassion than out of denial and neglect.
Maybe then a lot more of us humans will be better able to live out of a recognition of our interdependence than our independence.
But then why wait? What if we started to live that way today, like the polar bears and the penguins and ourselves are actually passengers on the same voyage in the same lifeboat on the same small Planet Earth?
I think we ought to continue to celebrate July 4th as Independence Day in this country. That’s right and good.
But maybe we could start honoring an “Interdependence Day,” too. And maybe not just one day, but celebrating all the other 364 days of the year as Interdependence Days. That might be about the right balance.
I bet the polar bears and penguins would do better if we did.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt, V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.^p
