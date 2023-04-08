VENICE — The Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice in Florida, was joined by 132 priests and 66 deacons from across the Diocese for the annual Chrism Mass Tuesday at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
The Chrism Mass, which takes place during Holy Week every year, is one of the most solemn and important liturgies of the Catholic liturgical calendar.
At the Chrism Mass, priests renew promises made at their ordination as an expression of unity with their Shepherd, the Bishop of the Diocese.
During the Mass, the Faithful of the Diocese join priests and deacons as the bishop blesses the holy oils and consecrates the Chrism Oil. These oils are used in the administration of the Sacraments at each parish throughout the year.
On this occasion, priests and deacons celebrating 25 and 50 years of Ordination as well as other milestone anniversaries are recognized for their service to the Church.
This year, the following priests and deacons celebrating milestone anniversaries include:
60 years: Reverend Jerome Carosella, Reverend John Rourke
50 years: Reverend Richard York, Deacon Eugene Egendoerfer
25 years: Very Reverend Robert Kantor, Reverend Murchadh O’Madagain, Reverend Jaroslaw Sniosek, Reverend Remigious Ssekiranda, Deacon Humberto Alvia, Deacon Riordan Ripperton, Deacon John Ruh.
For the Chrism Mass, also in attendance were Diocesan seminarians, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, the Sovereign Order of Malta, the Knights of Columbus, Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, and other Faithful of the Diocese of Venice.
