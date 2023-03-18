A sight to behold! More than 250 people, ranging in age from 1 to 99, gathered together to celebrate Purim and their Jewish heritage at the Chabad of Venice and North Port on March 7.
Many attendees came dressed in costumes, as seen in the pictures that accompany this column.
The sight of such a large crowd filled me with joy, as it was a clear indication that the community is thriving and growing. Chabad has become a spiritual home away from home for an ever-increasing number of people from all backgrounds and age groups.
We would like to express our gratitude to the sponsors, staff and volunteers whose hard work and dedication made the event possible. Without their efforts, this celebration would not have been such a huge success.
It was truly a memorable occasion, filled with smiles, laughter and a wonderful sense of community.
Chaya Rivka and I are leading a 9-day JLI Land & Spirit Experience trip to Israel with 16 community members, departing this Sunday.
While we are there, we plan to visit the Kotel (Western Wall) and offer prayers on behalf of all those who have requested us to do so. If you would like us to mention your name for a special prayer, please let me know.
Finding happiness in today’s world
Despite our increased conveniences, we have less time, happiness, and connection with others. While our possessions have multiplied, our emotional well-being has not.
Our abundance has become a source of dissatisfaction.
In Ki Sisa, this week’s Torah portion, the Jews experienced a similar situation when their great wealth became a curse as they used it to create the golden calf.
However, rather than taking away their wealth, God gave them purpose by instructing them to use it to build a tabernacle.
The Torah highlights the lesson that our wealth, technology, and conveniences can remain a blessing if we direct them toward a higher purpose, instead of focusing only on our interests and benefits.
This lesson is also relevant to advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, known as AI.
While AI has the potential for vast benefits, such as improving medical diagnoses and increasing energy efficiency, its impact ultimately depends on how we use it.
If we direct AI towards a higher purpose, building a “tabernacle for God” and transforming the world into a beautiful and Godly place, it will be the greatest blessing. However, if we use it solely for personal gain, it may become a curse.
As a generation blessed with abundance, we have the potential to be the happiest ever by using our resources and advancements for positive and meaningful purposes.
Focusing on ourselves and our needs may lead to dissatisfaction and emptiness, even with all our conveniences and advances. In contrast, shifting our focus towards a higher purpose can ensure that our blessings remain a source of happiness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.