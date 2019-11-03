Pastors Jim and Lynette McCleland moved to Venice from Illinois in 1999, and launched Fishers of Men Bible Church.
In 2003, they saw a need that went unnoticed in the local area. Homeless men and women were living in the woods behind Galleria Plaza.
The McClellands, after much prayer and work, opened a soup kitchen at Nokomis Community Park to feed the hungry. The soup makers were allowed the use of the Salvation Army’s kitchen each Saturday in which to prepare the soup which was then transported to the park.
The Fishers of Men Bible Church in Venice was later called the Center of Hope Neighborhood Church.
The soup kitchen expanded to include The Center of Hope of South County Social Service office. Area churches, private donors, clubs and neighborhood associations have partnered with The Center of Hope to provide monetary support, food, hygiene and clothing items.
It wasn’t an easy road for the McClellands to maintain the social services office, but with the help of many volunteers and the call to their hearts, they persevered.
Pastor Lynette, CEO of the Social Services, interviews clients Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon in the office. Clients vary in age: elderly, retired with insufficient Social Security incomes, veterans needing jobs and rent, families who have lost their homes and jobs struggling to live on one income, and a few who have become so familiar with their unfortunate lifestyle that they probably will never be able to adjust to live any other way again.
In March of 2018, the Center of Hope had the opportunity to purchase the well-known Venice Bible Church property at 2395 Shamrock Drive as the latest home of The Center of Hope Neighborhood Church.
Located on a beautifully landscaped property, there is ample room for children’s church, youth programs, Bible studies, upper prayer room, social services, and the well-known “Mom’s Morning Out.”
The Center of Hope offers a free Dinner and a Movie every third Saturday of the month, Dinner is at 5 p.m. and movie at 6 p.m. Ladies fitness and Bible study are offered on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Upcoming events such as Winter Festival and Fund Raiser, in the planning stages, can be found at centerofhopechurch.org.
Volunteer opportunities, aka “Love in Action include yard work assistance for those who need a little help, painting, minor repairs, performed on the fifth Sunday of the Month.
The Center of Hope Neighborhood Church members share the pastors’ example of love with everyone who enters their doors. Sunday service is 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday Bible Studies at 7 p.m.
