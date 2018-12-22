Several members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice lit their Chanukah menorahs together at Shabbat services on Friday, Dec. 7, lighting up the sanctuary with candles and fellowship as they celebrated the sixth night of Chanukah.
Among the more unusual menorahs were Susan Litwer’s silver one, which was handcrafted in Brazil, and Bettye and Barry Buchman’s whimsical masterpiece.
Rabbi Harold Caminker spoke about the true meaning of Chanukah gifting, and Cantor Marci Vitkus, joined by the JCV choir, sang traditional Chanukah music.
Chanukah is celebrated for eight nights, with a candle being added daily. For many of the older congregants, memories of past celebrations with family members gave the occasion special meaning and poignancy.
The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn road in Venice. For information about services and programs, call the office weekdays from 8:30-1:30 at 941-484-2022.
