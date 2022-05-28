VENICE — At a unique crossroads between religion and cuisine, the holiday of Shavuot, which begins this year at sunset on Saturday, June 4 and concludes at nightfall on June 6, celebrates the Giving of the Torah and Ten Commandments at Mount Sinai 3,334 years ago.
A central aspect of the holiday observance is men, women and children hearing the Ten Commandments read at synagogue from a Torah scroll, as well as joining family and friends for festive meals.
At Chabad of Venice, Shavuot will be observed at 11:30 a.m.June 5, at 21560 Angela Lane, Venice, Florida.
The Ten Commandments will be read aloud from the Torah followed by an exquisite dairy buffet. The Shavuot celebrations are free of charge, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background.
For more information, visit: chabadofvenice.com/Shavuot Or call 941-493-2770.
What is the holiday of Shavuot?
Shavuot celebrates the date on which the Jewish people received the Torah at Mount Sinai 3,334 years ago. Shavuot literally means “weeks” and marks the completion of the seven-week counting period between Passover and Shavuot.
Shavuot customs include all-night Torah study, listening to the recitation of the Ten Commandments, the reading of the Book of Ruth, eating dairy foods and adorning the synagogue and home with greenery and flowers.
For everything you need to know about Shavuot, visit: chabadofvenice.com/Shavuot
The reading of the Ten Commandments has become a family tradition around the world at the urging of the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history — who explained that there is special significance to bringing children, even infants, to hear the Ten Commandments on Shavuot morning. “By listening to the Ten Commandments on Shavuot morning,” the Rebbe explained, “the words of Torah will be engraved in the hearts and minds of the children. And through them, the Torah will be etched within their parents and grandparents with even greater intensity.”
The holiday has also become a celebration of fine dairy cuisine as well. Chabad of Venice is excited to welcome people to the event. The popular Shavuot custom is enjoying a dairy meal, which recalls that as the Torah was given, and the laws of kosher dining were first received. Prior to that time, the Jewish People were not yet trained in the intricacies of properly preparing kosher meat and poultry and so they ate dairy.
Cheese blintzes, fresh gourmet salads, ice cream and, of course, exquisite cheesecakes will all take center stage at Chabad of Venice’s Shavuot celebration. To help with this year’s at-home dairy feasts, Chabad of Venice is sharing select Shavuot kosher dairy recipes from chabadofvenice.com/Food, including kosher lasagna, cheesecake, and traditional cheese blintzes.
About CHABAD OF VENICE
Chabad of Venice offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations.
For more information, contact Chabad of Venice at 941-493-2770 or visit online at chabadofvenice.com.
