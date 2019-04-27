Cantor Marci Vitkus, right

Cantor Marci Vitkus, right, shares ideas for a Hamsa design with Spencer and Shannon Treadway.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MEGAN NISBERG

Cantor Marci Vitkus, of Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), designs and leads the regularly scheduled Sunday morning programs at the synagogue. Each year the program focuses on a particular Jewish theme, which currently is Symbols in Judaism.

The group learned about the “Hamsa” symbol, which looks like a hand, with the palm facing forward and the fingers pointing down. This “amulet,” or good luck charm, is a very ancient design, found throughout the Middle East and often appears today in art work and jewelry.

Traditionally, both Muslims and Jews have considered the Hamsa to ward off the “evil eye.” The children enjoyed carving their own Hamsa symbols out of clay.

The Jewish Congregation of Venice is independent, and inclusive, offering educational, social, cultural, and religious programs and welcoming Jews of all backgrounds, interfaith families, and anyone interested in Judaism.

For more information, call 941-484-2022.

