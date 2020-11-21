As Halloween Tootsie Rolls languish in the bottom of dinged-up plastic pumpkins, Frosty and Elf have rushed back up onto the shelf.
Once again we’re set for Thanksgiving to be but a hiccup-sized prelude to the distracting feast and frenzy of Black Friday. Each holiday season we rediscover how the pace of it all undermines the peace of it all and the joy we long for — once again — slips beyond our grasp.
Throw in the pandemic, recently re-invigorated, and a contested presidential election and the prophesied “dark winter” may indeed fall upon us all with dismal effect.
Unless of course, the eyes of our hearts could be raised to something or someone both overwhelmingly beautiful and holding the promise of lasting joy and enduring hope. Such is the object of the Christian’s gaze and the focus of Christian worship.
Where I grew up, in small towns and rural settings in western Pennsylvania, Thanksgiving would often be observed as the feast between fall colors and winter snows.
Real pumpkins, jellied cranberries and turkey with gravy weren’t just a blip on the screen or proof of dire eating habits. Such tastes made up the rich feast giving expression to sincere hearts of gratitude to God for His provision and faithfulness through another harvest season — indeed, through another year.
In addition to the produce gathered in, the blessings of the loving bonds of family, the mercy of God as He tended our way and the hope of His faithfulness in the days to come were the “stuff” of our prayers of thanks, even as we enjoyed fires in the Ben Franklin stove and worked jigsaw puzzles under lamplight.
Nevertheless, we all come to realize that nostalgia, even when mixed with good memories of gratitude to God and genuine faith, is no match for present pain, loss, and fear. Isn’t it amazing how today’s personal challenges and stressors melt the nostalgic smiles back off our faces and dim the sparkle of eyes briefly captivated by yesterday’s sweet memories?
A happy providence unfolded when I began loosely following the ancient Christian Church calendar and its repeating story as set forth in our church’s weekly scripture readings (taken from the Common Lectionary).
The first Sunday of every Church year is the First Sunday of Advent. The calendar and readings each Sunday progress through the stories of Jesus’ birth, boyhood, commencement of his public ministry, his death, burial, resurrection (Easter), ascension (Ascension Sunday) and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit (Pentecost Sunday) and eventually arrive at the last Sunday of the Church year, “Christ the King Sunday.”
This last Sunday of the Church year, Nov. 22, focuses the worshipper’s eyes of faith on Jesus Christ seated on His throne at the right hand of the Father, reigning over all things. Our opening hymn in our worship service Sunday is likely familiar to many Christians: “Crown Him with Many Crowns, the Lamb upon His Throne!”
Christians have discovered the life-giving encouragement, joy, peace and hope in looking away from ourselves and our troubles to the Lord of heaven and earth, who reigns over all.
In Jesus Christ, we have found forgiveness for our sins, inexplicable joy in the contexts of our sorrow and fresh confidence despite our weaknesses. A relationship with Jesus Christ is the source of unshakable hope.
Because faith involves our looking away from all else to the person of the living God in the face of Jesus Christ, we behold the Author behind every good story, the Artist behind every sunset, the Provider of every squash casserole, the Healer behind every cancer treatment, the Composer behind every symphony, the Photographer behind every mountain forest draped in splendor of fall foliage and the Loving Father who welcomes us home at the end of our days.
The glory of Christ is the object of our souls’ gaze, and in beholding such beauty, the smile returns, the eyes sparkle once more and the fear of some “dark winter” lies crushed beneath our feet.
Hey! I’m really looking forward to that squash casserole!
