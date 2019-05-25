Scholarship recipients

Seated left is scholarship recipient Lucy Hudson near her parents, Pastor Mike and Alyson Hudson, standing. Seated right is scholarship recipient Amanda Barrett near her family members, standing: Emilee Barrett, sister, with parents Scott and Christine Barrett. Not pictured are scholarship recipients Grace Hoffman, Elizabeth Kresse, Zachary Reintsema, and Elizabeth Haley.

 PHOTO BY MARY GEEKIE

Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, has generously awarded seven scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year.

Amanda Barrett, a 2019 Venice High School graduate, will attend University of South Florida in Tampa this fall, majoring in computer engineering.

Emilee Barrett will be a sophomore at University of South Florida,Tampa, majoring in microbiology on a pre-med track.

Lucy Hudson, a junior at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, has chosen a major in interpersonal communications and religion.

