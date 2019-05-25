Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, has generously awarded seven scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year.
Amanda Barrett, a 2019 Venice High School graduate, will attend University of South Florida in Tampa this fall, majoring in computer engineering.
Emilee Barrett will be a sophomore at University of South Florida,Tampa, majoring in microbiology on a pre-med track.
Lucy Hudson, a junior at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, has chosen a major in interpersonal communications and religion.
