Bob Haley

Bob Haley

Christianity is not about death; it is about life.

Much of the lingo in Christianity sounds like a belief that brings death. This includes phrases such as “I have been crucified with Christ”; or “To live is Christ and to die is gain”; and my favorite, “Take up your cross and follow me.”


Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ Venice Church.

