Christianity is not about death; it is about life.
Much of the lingo in Christianity sounds like a belief that brings death. This includes phrases such as “I have been crucified with Christ”; or “To live is Christ and to die is gain”; and my favorite, “Take up your cross and follow me.”
I have a pretty good idea where a man carrying a cross, a Roman instrument of suffering and death, is heading, and I don’t want that.
Why can’t we just concentrate on how God loves us all? We like the warm feelings about love from God.
However, warm feelings are not the mission of God. The mission of God is to make dead souls alive. It is to take people separated from Him and to restore His lordship and presence with them.
Why does God do this? It begins with love. He loves each and every one of us.
Every person is of sacred value to God. Yet we are a broken people, bent to sin.
God said in the beginning that to choose our own path against Him is a sin and the wage of sin is death. So Adam, representing mankind, sinned and was separated from God. God has been on a rescue mission for you and me ever since.
If the wage of sin is death, the only way to pay the debt is to die. Yet, God provided for us an innocent lamb to die on our behalf, Jesus Christ, His own son, to carry the punishment that is due to us for our sin.
Jesus died on the cross and bore the punishment for your sin and mine.
As we are in Adam, so we are in Christ, whose sacrifice paid the penalty of death that satisfies our original sin. As we were guilty under Adam, so we are forgiven under Christ. There is a great exchange that happened on the cross.
We have salvation from sin because our old self was dead on the cross, and Christ gives us a new life and dwells with us. It is a win-win situation; we win salvation and we get Jesus.
So if you are “in Christ,” you are not just dead to sin but you are alive in Christ, no longer under the burden and shame of sin but released to live a life in response to God’s love for us.
What do you think that life would look like for you? An example would be, how do you live in response to the love of your mother or father?
I would want to live a life worthy of bringing my parents honor. How much more so for your heavenly Father who created you?
Best of all for those “in Christ,” Jesus rose from the dead. His resurrection power becomes our resurrection power as well. As we were in death with Adam, so we are in resurrection power with Christ.
Christianity is not about death; it is about life — a life here on earth walking in the ways that please God and glorify His life in you; the promise of life everlasting with God through the resurrection power of Christ.
And when our days here are accomplished, it enables us to die as those who go forth to live, so that living or dying, our life may be in God and that nothing in life or in death will be able to separate us from your great love in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” (John 10:10)
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ Venice Church.
