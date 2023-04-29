It may be one of the most misunderstood and misused scriptures in the Bible, heard at times in movies, on television and even in personal conversation: Matthew 7:1: “Do not judge, or you too will be judged.”

Mark Nickles

Mark Nickles

Over the years, I’ve heard many people in and out of the church express their belief that Jesus was saying that we should not criticize any behavior that we believe is wrong.


   

Mark A. Nickles is a pastor in Northeastern Oklahoma.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments