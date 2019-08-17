Church distributes food from All Faiths Food Bank

PHOTO BY EDITH HAACK

Desne Wills, left, Margi Miller, Ruth Bruno, and Stephen VanTol prepare fresh produce for distribution at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, a distribution center for food from All Faiths Food Bank. The church hosts about 150 people on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

