Rev. Kip Hasselbring rolled out the welcome mat to the church’s newest staff member at Venice Church of the Nazarene (VCN).
Rev. Roger Byrd will begin serving as the church’s Worship Arts Pastor. Pastor Byrd has been serving most recently in a similar position at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene in Anderson, Indiana.
Pastor Byrd has a wide variety of experiences in music and local church service, including serving as a musician and road manager for the Bill Gaither Trio/Vocal Band, producing and arranging recording projects for multiple bands and orchestras, and serving as Pastor of Worship Arts at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland, Michigan, for 11 years.
Byrd and his wife, Cathy, have three grown children and four grandchildren (with two more on the way). He was ordained in the Wesleyan Church, transferring his credentials to the Church of the Nazarene in 2015.
“We were created for God’s purposes ... to worship Him.” (Purpose Driven Life, Rick Warren).
This truth has guided Roger over his ministry service as he reflects, “I have the best job in the world — leading others to do just that.”
The VCN congregation was asked to pray for the Byrds as they make the transition to Venice. There are a lot of details to give their attention to. Prayers are requested for God’s daily strength, wisdom and guidance as they transition into this new chapter of God’s calling on their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.