Four small-group, Christian scripture-based classes begin 6:30 — 7:40 p.m. Thursday Sept. 19, at New Life Church, 5800 South Tamiami Trail. Each group has nine sessions. All groups are open to the public.
“Insight Group” — An excellent entry level class, this group’s emphasis is on developing Christian character, enhancing people’s understanding of themselves and others, and helping people recognize areas where they can grow and change.
“Stepping Into Freedom” — A one-step Christ-centered program that offers help for those struggling with life-controlling problems — drugs, alcoholism, sexual addictions, gambling, workaholism. This group helps people to develop roots and steadfastness in Christ to master daily living.
“Depression” — This study deals with learning what depression is and how it affects relationships. Discover ways to fight depression with scripture, prayer, and mutual support through learning Bible-based coping skills.
“Concerned Persons” — This group is designed for people who have or have had a relationship with a person who has a life-controlling problem. The class explores the needs and challenges we face in such relationships as we learn ways to apply Christian principals.
For more information, call New Life church, 941-493-0775, visit newlifevenice.org.
