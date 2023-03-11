Pastors of Suncoast MCC

Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe and Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson are the lead pastors of Suncoast MCC.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUNCOAST METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUNCOAST METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH

VENICE — Exploring the outsiders, outcasts and outlaws who Jesus loved, redeemed and called will be the focus of a series of Sunday programs through March 26 at Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church.

The church is also offering the following additional programs:


