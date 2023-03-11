Church will focus on outcasts Jesus loved From SUNCOAST MCC Mar 11, 2023 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe and Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson are the lead pastors of Suncoast MCC.PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUNCOAST METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUNCOAST METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY CHURCH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Exploring the outsiders, outcasts and outlaws who Jesus loved, redeemed and called will be the focus of a series of Sunday programs through March 26 at Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church.The church is also offering the following additional programs:• March 15, at 5:30 p.m. — Book Study: “If God is Love, Don’t Be A Jerk,” led by Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe. • March 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — All Church Retreat at Lemon Bay Park, focusing on the book “Lent in Plain Sight” led by Pastors Rick Rhen-Sosbe and Dr. Nancy Wilson.• April 2, Palm Sunday — Palms and Procession, trumpets and all.• April 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Maundy Thursday, Church open for meditation and prayer.• April 7, 7 p.m. — Good Friday: A solemn, moving time of worship on the Cross (in person only).• April 9, 7 a.m. — Easter Sunday: Sunrise service, outdoors, with special guest Marsha Stevens-Pino (in person only).• April 9: 10 a.m. — Easter Celebration Service, in the sanctuary, with special guest Marsha Stevens-Pino, SunCoast MCC choir and musicians.For more information on all of these events, visit: suncoastmcc.comThe church is located at 3276 E. Venice Avenue in Venice.The Lenten series and retreat are based on “Lent in Plain Sight: A Devotion through Ten Objects,” by Jill J. Duffield.The church has copies for $10 each or a copy can be bought from Amazon, but the book is not required. This text helps a person experience Lent through everyday objects like dust and bread.For those unable to attend the in-person retreat on March 25, Charlene Bisordi and Rev Nancy will be hosting a virtual session on March 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.To register, visit: suncoastmcc.com/calendar/upcoming-events/109-lent-church-retreat.htmlOther events• Saturday, March 11 at 8 a.m. — Bird Watching and Brunch.Join Rev. Nancy for a gentle stroll and birdwatching at the Celery Fields, 6799 Palmer Blvd. in south Sarasota. Meet in the parking lot, explore the nearby garden and board walks.No prior experience necessary. If you have binoculars bring them. Afterwards, join the group for brunch nearby. Email the church or sign up in the church lobby.• March 15 — 5:30 p.m. — Book Study led by Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe. “Thou Shalt Not Be Horrible.” Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two dead in Venice in suspected murder-suicide 'Subsidence' delays work on Groves property Cops: Man stabs victim about 20 times in fight over TV District dumps Police Chief Duane Oakes Fraud is everywhere. Beware, local officials say Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
