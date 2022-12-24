Fourteen women were recognized and honored for being “Key Women” (outstanding volunteers) at their churches: Della Rogers of Bay Point Church, standing at left; Sallie Rice of The Center of Hope; Kathy Hinckley of Christ United Methodist; Nancy Bollers of Emmanuel Lutheran; Barbara Goggin of Epiphany Cathedral and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel; and Beverly Weiand of Grace United Methodist; and Janine Ferraro of Our Lady of Lourdes, seated at left; Amanda Fronckowiak of St. Mark’s Episcopal; Sheila Rorem of The Salvation Army; Gail Haynes of Venice Presbyterian; and Liz Sharpe of Venice United Church of Christ. Not pictured are Pam Heady of Englewood United Methodist; Cindy Ryan of Grace Community Bible Church; and Janet Bernsdorf of Trinity Presbyterian.
More than 100 women attended the Church Women United World Community Day Celebration at Venice United Church of Christ in November.
After announcements and the CWU “A Call to Pray” program, 14 women were recognized and honored for being Key Women (outstanding volunteers) at their individual churches.
Those honored were: Della Rogers of Bay Point Church, Sallie Rice of The Center of Hope, Kathy Hinckley of Christ United Methodist, Nancy Bollers of Emmanuel Lutheran, Barbara Goggin of Epiphany Cathedral and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Beverly Weiand of Grace United Methodist.
Also honored were Janine Ferraro of Our Lady of Lourdes, Amanda Fronckowiak of St. Mark’s Episcopal, Sheila Rorem of The Salvation Army, Gail Haynes of Venice Presbyterian, Liz Sharpe of Venice United Church of Christ, Pam Heady of Englewood United Methodist, Cindy Ryan of Grace Community Bible and Janet Bernsdorf of Trinity Presbyterian.
Generally held in November, the celebration focuses on justice and peace in the global society, although the celebration can be held any time during the year.
According to the Church World United website, World Community Day began in 1943 from discussions at a meeting of denominational presidents and executive secretaries asking that a day be set aside in the fall for the study of peace by church women.
The consensus was that the concentrated day of study would lead to a stronger result from that one day of united study.
World Community Day continues to emphasize peace but has been broadened to include justice, a vital partner of peace.
