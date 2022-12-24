Church Women United

Fourteen women were recognized and honored for being “Key Women” (outstanding volunteers) at their churches: Della Rogers of Bay Point Church, standing at left; Sallie Rice of The Center of Hope; Kathy Hinckley of Christ United Methodist; Nancy Bollers of Emmanuel Lutheran; Barbara Goggin of Epiphany Cathedral and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel; and Beverly Weiand of Grace United Methodist; and Janine Ferraro of Our Lady of Lourdes, seated at left; Amanda Fronckowiak of St. Mark’s Episcopal; Sheila Rorem of The Salvation Army; Gail Haynes of Venice Presbyterian; and Liz Sharpe of Venice United Church of Christ. Not pictured are Pam Heady of Englewood United Methodist; Cindy Ryan of Grace Community Bible Church; and Janet Bernsdorf of Trinity Presbyterian.

More than 100 women attended the Church Women United World Community Day Celebration at Venice United Church of Christ in November.

After announcements and the CWU “A Call to Pray” program, 14 women were recognized and honored for being Key Women (outstanding volunteers) at their individual churches.


