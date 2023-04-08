“And so blessing and cursing come pouring out of the same mouth. Surely, my brothers and sisters, this is not right!”
Our words are powerful tools at our disposal. We can bless or we can curse. When we curse, that doesn’t mean we use profanity, but it means we speak negatively about other people or circumstances.
It’s easy to get caught up in speaking negatively. Some would say, “Well, I’m just speaking the truth!” And that may be the case. But how about blessing those negative “truths” with positive statements?
Rather than say, “That person makes terrible choices!” How about saying, “I bless that person with the ability to make good and beneficial choices.”
Rather than say, “I can’t do anything right!” How about, “God, I thank you that you are blessing my life with abilities and decisions that will enhance and uplift my life.”
When we’re tempted to speak negatively about another person or a circumstance, one way to gauge what we say is to consider these three questions: “Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?”
The statement may be true, but it may not be kind or it may not be necessary, etc.
We should be cautious about what we allow to come out of our mouths. Let’s get into the practice of blessing and speaking those things that are positive and life-giving.
Go ahead. Give it a try!
The Rev. Nancy Wilson and the Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe serve at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church at 3276 E. Venice Ave. in Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.