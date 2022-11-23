Do you understand what this picture is all about? If you really look at it, you will notice that there is a line of people standing on the middle line of a busy road, all facing the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
When I was there in September, I was stunned at this. Moms with baby strollers, people young and old, even whole families were all in the street.
I had two thoughts while safely standing on the sidewalk: “How ridiculous this is!” and “I have to take a picture of these foolish people taking pictures.”
Why in the world would folks stand in the middle of such a busy road, risking their lives and in some cases their children’s lives, just to get a centered photo of the landmark? Wouldn’t it be better to just buy one of the millions of postcards with the same shot?
I am still shaking my head thinking about this.
How far will people go to take the perfect photo? Well, we have lots of stories of paparazzi chasing celebrities to capture pictures of them, sometimes even putting themselves and the celebrities in danger.
Or how far will we go to take a selfie with someone famous who happens to be nearby? People stand in long lines at concerts just to do that, often paying substantially more for the privilege.
Why do we do that anyway? I remember watching a young boy of probably 12 or so standing in line to meet one of his heroes, Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek fame. The young man was obviously extremely nervous but was determined to shake the star’s hand and to then get a photo with him.
When he made it to where he was meeting Jonathan, the actor suddenly looked at the boy’s shirt and recited loudly what was written upon it. “Stand back, I’m going to try science!” he spoke.
The poor boy was frozen with his mouth hanging open. Jonathan kindly reached out and took his hands, and then thanked him for coming to see him.
The photo was taken, and a memory was made.
I am pondering why we are so compelled to take these perfect photos. To be sure, we are capturing memories, but maybe there is more to it. When we look at these photos later, don’t we feel significant for a moment?
Whether the photo commemorates something wonderful or painful, it says that we were somewhere important. I have enjoyed having the motivation to take photos for this column because none of them includes me.
I can share thoughts about what I have seen to hopefully encourage you but looking for photo opportunities that reflect something spiritual is a totally different experience. I am wondering whether you can look at things differently through the lens of your cell phone camera.
What if you too sought opportunities to praise God through the pictures that you take?
Here’s a suggestion for you: go on a photo walk this week sometime, taking shots of things and/or people for which you are thankful.
This is Thanksgiving weekend after all. Take the photos, then spend some time reflecting upon them, giving God gratitude for the blessings in your life.
Another possibility is to look at older photos, remembering the times that they depict and looking for God’s work.
In Scripture we read, “Trust the Lord and sincerely worship him; think of all the tremendous things he has done for you.” (1 Samuel 12:24 TLB).
Have a wonderful rest of this holiday weekend.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
