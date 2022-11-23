Eiffel Tower

Do you understand what this picture is all about? If you really look at it, you will notice that there is a line of people standing on the middle line of a busy road, all facing the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

When I was there in September, I was stunned at this. Moms with baby strollers, people young and old, even whole families were all in the street.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments