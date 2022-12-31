The holiday season that includes Christmas is the most open-hearted, generous time of the entire year. It is also the busiest time of year.
Often we are too busy to notice the effect that generosity (Pali word dana) has on our hearts.
It is our hope you take time in these active days to become quiet, to get in touch with the experience of giving, to be able to feel its effects on your heart.
In giving, we detach from clinging which leads to less self absorption, which softens and opens the heart.
The heart of our spiritual practice is this inner listening. We learn for ourselves what we value most. As we attend to what we care about, we become more aware and open to caring for something larger than ourselves.
Before giving, the mind of the giver is happy.
While giving, the mind of the giver is made peaceful.
After having given, the mind of the giver is uplifted.
~Buddha
Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center-Florida is in need of a home, a sanctuary for inner growth. It is here that people who are interested in self exploration will have the opportunity to learn Eastern philosophies, loving kindness meditation, and attend classes devoted to wholeness and conscious living.
We ask that you take time to consider what the value of having a place like that would mean to you. Will you please consider a gift to Blue Lotus-Florida of $20, $50, $100, or any amount at all?
We are a 100-percent volunteer-run nonprofit 501c3 organization.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.