As a child, one of my highlights of the Seder was when I used to stare at the rim of the goblet of “Elijah’s Cup” hoping to see a little movement in the wine assuring me that indeed Elijah was in the room to visit and join us for our Seder.
I haven’t found the secret to getting Elijah to reveal himself just yet but what I did realize is something perhaps even more powerful.
Instead of us waiting to see Elijah, let us work on being Elijah.
Elijah has always been the prophet given the assignment of delivering good news and assisting in a time of need. His name is synonymous with caring and providing.
This Passover, let us be Elijah!
During the weeks leading up to the Passover holiday, at Chabad, we have been made aware of people who are in dire straits and cannot obtain the most basic provisions for Passover.
There are still individuals, families, and single-parent families who need our support for basic necessities.
You can give them bubbly wine, the crispy matzah, the mouth-watering brisket, and the warm family atmosphere, no matter where they celebrate.
We have been getting so many grateful messages of people who received their Shmurah Matzah, joining our community Seder with a scholarship or other Passover needs that you have been providing.
A donation of $180 or any amount that you’re comfortable with, will go a long way in ensuring the joy and spirit of the holiday will reach those who are less fortunate.
In the merit of your generosity and compassion in bringing the joy of Passover to the less fortunate, may you and yours be blessed with a very healthy and joyous holiday, and may you celebrate your Seder with a very proud Elijah.
I urge you to partner with us and let us be like Elijah together. Let us provide, let us share, let us care, let us deliver, let us assist.
For those who already stepped up to the plate and helped out, thank you!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.