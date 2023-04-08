As a child, one of my highlights of the Seder was when I used to stare at the rim of the goblet of “Elijah’s Cup” hoping to see a little movement in the wine assuring me that indeed Elijah was in the room to visit and join us for our Seder.

I haven’t found the secret to getting Elijah to reveal himself just yet but what I did realize is something perhaps even more powerful.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments