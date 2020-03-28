To be a Christian is to be drawn into a relationship with Jesus Christ and His church. It involves a spiritual journey of sorts, a journey that ultimately leads to “home.”
We can recall the words of Psalm 23, “and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
When Jesus showed up near the river Jordan as John the Baptist was “preparing the way of the Lord,” John identified him as, “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”
A couple of John’s disciples, obviously intrigued by this description, followed Jesus as he was heading down the road. Jesus turned to them as they followed and asked this searching question: “What are you seeking?” Their response: “Rabbi, where are you staying?” He answered them: “Come and you will see.”
One of these disciples is identified in John’s Gospel as Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter. The other we believe to have been John, the gospel writer himself.
Both men would later become members of the “twelve” disciples or apostles. The narrative of John’s gospel reveals that both these men were looking for “the Messiah.”
After spending some time with Jesus that day, per his invitation to “come and see,” they began connecting with family and friends, saying, “Come and see, could this be the Messiah?” And so the story of Jesus’s journey to the Roman cross three years later began.
To read any of the four gospels is to follow the life and ministry of Jesus all the way to the cross, the grave, his resurrection on the third day and his ascension into the immediate presence of God where, according to the scripture, he has been given authority over all things in heaven and on earth (the coronavirus and presidential elections included).
It would be a misstep for any church of Jesus Christ to lead people anywhere but to Jesus himself.
At the heart of the Christian Church across the world and across time is the living union she shares with Jesus Christ, her Lord and King, the only Savior of the world.
The whole story of the Bible leads us to Jesus Christ as its central figure — and not to a Jesus who is simply a good teacher, but to Jesus as Savior or rescuer of sinners: the Lamb of God.
No one can read any of the four gospels and conclude that Jesus is being set forth only as a great teacher. It’s like my junior-high-teaching wife says. She can tell which of the students actually “read the book.” It shows up in the papers they submit or in the answers they provide.
But of course, the church isn’t about forcing people to read the book. The book actually lives, and through it we continue to hear the voice of Christ’s invitation, “Come and see.”
It is the purpose of the resurrected and ascended Christ to lead us to light and life, not to condemn us. It involves a consideration of his own word, and yes, it also involves an encounter with those who have followed him and are following him, those labeled “Christians” in the book of Acts.
There are many distractions, pleasures, duties, and assorted engagements in life, but we are told in scripture that God has placed “eternity” in our hearts — a beacon within us telling us there is something deeper about us than our own accomplishments and efforts to defend our own identities.
We all can imagine a happy ending, a happy home, a loving Father, a world at peace.
Jesus continues to say, “Come and see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.