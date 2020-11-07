As I write this article, our nation is poring over the election results trying to resolve this narrow presidential race. Ultimately, I can predict that about half the nation is going to be disappointed.
We have placed our politicians on pedestals that are unrealistic. Some voters behave as if they are electing the next Messiah. If we continue to look to our political system for saviors, we will be disappointed every time.
People like to choose the content and beliefs of their own personal saviors. The case is even true with Jesus Himself, as the Pharisees expected a prophet whose beliefs on how to live out the Law were the same as their own.
Yet, Jesus ate with sinners (and tax collectors).
The crowds wanted Jesus to be their king after he fed thousands with a small boy’s lunch.
Yet, when Jesus mentioned eating His body, the crowds dissipated.
The reality is that Jesus is not bound by our expectations of Him. He is wholly God and wholly man. He is the first born of the resurrection. He is God.
There is nothing vile in Him. There is nothing that passes without His consent. There is nothing that is created and sustained without His hands. Jesus is not a god of our own making but rather the God who makes us.
As our nation cries out for justice, peace, truth, righteousness, lawfulness and more, all these are found in Jesus and not in politicians.
It is about this time in the article where I hear readers asking the “but” questions. Questions such as, “But if Jesus loves us, why does he let us suffer so?” or my favorite, “But if Jesus knew what was going on here on Earth, wouldn’t he come and fix it?”
Why Jesus allows us to suffer our own consequences of sin is simply the reality that suffering produces a deeper faith.
It is when our worldly gods and idols have failed us, when our money is gone, when we find ourselves living in smaller quarters, when we are facing death and there is no medical solution, that we discover the truth we have long ignored — we are going to die.
When we have nothing at all is when we realize that Jesus is our all-in-all. Our money will rot, our treasures will rust and our bodies will fail us, but Jesus will not fail you.
It is through these trials and sufferings that we are strengthened in the unchanging nature of Jesus.
As we begin our Advent Season this month, we are reminded not only of Jesus coming in the form of a child in a manger, as the Lamb of God, but also His second coming as the Lion of Judah.
Why does He tarry? The Bible is 2 Peter chapter 3 states that He tarries because He does not want anyone to perish.
As we cry out for Christ’s return, think of all the millions that have yet to call Him Lord and Savior. Maybe then, we can have some patience and trust again in His ways and His timing.
So this Advent Season, remember the lost souls who are looking to political messiahs and not to the true living God. Allow the Lord to work in their lives with the Holy Spirit and allow them to come to the same salvation that you enjoy in Christ.
Come, Lord Jesus, when You know it is best.
