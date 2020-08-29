“When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.”
As I tried to picture this scene from the writer of Matthew 9:36-38, I became focused on the crowds. Jesus saw people who were helpless and harassed, people who had lost hope since there was no one to look out for them. They were sheep without a shepherd. Who were these people?
If we look at the original meaning of the word translated as “harassed,” we see that it means “mangled, with skin ripped off.” The word “helpless” means “thrown down.”
Jesus saw the crowds of people as sheep being destroyed, ripped apart and thrown down by the world’s wolves.
My mind goes to the happenings in the world today, which I see on PBS Nightly News: visions of starving children in Yemen; George Floyd; Breonna Taylor.
Desperate protesters seeking equality and real freedom. Single moms. Stressed law enforcement officers trying to distinguish between legitimate protesters and rioters.
Exhausted health care workers. Children in cages. Moms and dads from Guatemala wanting a chance for their babies to live in safety and have a job. The mentally ill. Gay kids thrown into the streets by their parents.
Some are saying, “Oh, here comes another bleeding heart, flaming liberal again.” Maybe. But when I look at the people Jesus sought out, the similarities are striking.
He was speaking to the people on the margins and crying out to the leaders of his time for justice and compassion.
Jesus was going to cities and villages, to built-up areas and out-of-the-way places. He was sharing the Gospel to townies as well as farmers and fisher folk, to the pillars of society as well as those on the wrong side of the tracks — those on the margins.
When Jesus saw the “multitudes,” he was moved with compassion. He saw the people as human beings, like you and me. He saw their overwhelming need.
He saw their sins, yes, but he saw the sick, the hungry, the tormented, the lonely, the young, the old, the oppressed, the broken-hearted. Jesus had compassion for them. He showed them the very heart of God.
The word “compassion” means “to suffer with.” It is not pity. It is not sorrow, as some would say. It is a concern for the suffering of others.
This translated word carries a deep, almost gut-wrenching expression of emotion, coupled with action. To suffer with the other.
Compassion is not pity. Pity is just feeling bad. Compassion does something about the situation. Compassion is a work of faith and love.
If there is anything that defines the Church and its disciples when compared to any other organization in this world, it is love, grace and compassion put into action. True compassion changes the way we live. We are motivated to try and relieve the suffering.
Now, what advice can Scripture offer about how to respond to society’s needs today? What exactly is the biblical call to compassion? And what does it require of us emotionally, physically, socially and politically?
Jesus’ compassion is in response not just to illness or hunger, but to vulnerability. He is moved by those who apparently live on the edges of society because of illness, disability, ostracism and social convention — the things that make some people feel “harassed and helpless.”
Matthew 9:36-38 is a pivotal moment in Scripture. We see a change from people coming to Jesus for help to Jesus himself displaying an awareness and recognition of people’s needs. He sees them. He sees them.
We must understand that compassion is not just feeling sympathy and empathy, but rather acting concretely on behalf of the afflicted.
A key here is that there is an acute awareness of people and their needs. These needs are recognized as holy and to be acted upon. We are to see the people as our neighbors.
It’s essential not just to heal an ailment but also to let those who are weary or in pain know that they are seen. A holy compassion is about the action of seeing those who are not often seen.
Jesus sees the crowds as God sees them. How do you and I see the crowds? Do we see the people’s needs through God’s eyes, as holy? Do we see the needs staring us in the face? This is so important at this time of illness, aloneness and conflict. Do we really see?
The compassion of Jesus is what leads him to a call to mission. To seeing the people’s needs and having a compassionate response to them. A call to faithful action.
Jesus tells his disciples to pray. The needs are great and few respond. They ask for help. And not so surprisingly, the disciples themselves are the answer to their own prayer. They become the ones who are sent out. Jesus sends them, weak as they seem.
We have a similar situation in the Church today. How often the clergy is confronted about a need by someone and then given the command, “You should do something about that!”
Too often our own response to answering a call to the mission of compassion is: “I am too old,” or “I’ve already done that.” or “I’m too busy,” or “It’s too hard,” or “It’s too dangerous,” or “I don’t want to,” or “I’m uncomfortable with those people” or “What will others say about me?”
Those first apostles were imperfect. There were betrayers and zealots. But Jesus called them and commissioned them to do service in the world.
Jesus empowered them and equipped them for the work to be done. Jesus met the needs of the world through those hands.
But make no mistake: They were just the hands. In like fashion, we do not meet the needs of others. Jesus does. Without spiritual help, we become helpless in a world so overwhelmed by misinformation, distraction and competing ideas of truth.
Too often we reach out only to those who look like us and think like us and cannot harm us.
Jesus calls the disciples to a risky mission because of his compassion for people. For people in need. Words alone are insufficient. This mission must have visible signs.
The message about the coming Kingdom of God’s rule must be rendered believable through concrete demonstrations of God’s caring. People want to see the Gospel before they believe the Gospel.
And that takes hands.
It is interesting to think about Jesus and his rough hands, with their bumps and scrapes and callouses — working hands.
Think about all the people Jesus touched with those hands.
He took children in his arms, laid hands on them and blessed them.
When he healed, he often took the person by their own hands.
He grasped the hand of Peter as he was sinking in the Sea of Galilee.
He fed the thousands with the blessing of his hands.
For our transgressions, those hands were pierced.
One of the reasons Jesus was put to death was that he touched all the wrong people: the lepers, the ostracized, the prostitutes, the tax collectors, the prideful, the sinners — all the untouchables. He touched them with compassion.
Today, Jesus sends us out to be his hands.
Look at your own hands. I mean it. Really look at your hands. Who will they touch this week in a time of social distancing and racial conflict? Will those hands bless others with the compassion of Christ?
May God bless your hands as you reach out.
