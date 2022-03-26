What exactly is antisemitism? Why is hatred of the Jews called the world’s longest hatred? Why are we witnessing a dangerous upsurge in antisemitism today and what can we do about it?
These and other questions will be addressed during “Confronting Antisemitism Together,” a program sponsored by the Venice Interfaith Community Association (VICA) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave., Venice.
Presented by the Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, “Confronting Antisemitism Together” is an effort to educate the larger community about the dangers to all when hatred is left unchecked and when antisemitism, in particular, is allowed to fester and undermine the foundations of decent and just societies.
The 90-minute program begins by focusing on the story of the Jewish people and their historic yearning for freedom and justice as told during the Passover meal (seder).
The program then traces the roots of antisemitism from ancient to modern times and explains how hatred of the Jewish people manifests itself in religious, racial, economic and cultural forms.
The last third of the program is devoted to an overview of the recent upsurge of antisemitism in the United States, in general, and in our region, in particular, and why it poses a danger to not only the Jewish community but to the very fabric of American society.
Participants will come away with a deeper understanding of the nature of this problem and what they can do to confront it.
Over the past year, synagogues in Sarasota and Jewish institutions, like the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, have been defaced with antisemitic slogans and symbols. Neighborhoods have been littered with antisemitic flyers in recent weeks.
VICA welcomes all who are interested to join together for this important opportunity to learn and to act.
For more information on this and other programs of the Venice Interfaith Community Association, visit the organization’s website at: veniceinterfaith.org
