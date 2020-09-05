Memories of the 2020 Jewish Food Festival at the JCV

Chief cook Harriet Davidson and JCV president Harvey Cohen were working many hours to prepare for the annual Jewish Food Festival last February at the JCV on Auburn Road in Venice. Members hope the pandemic will be gone in time for the 2021 event.

The Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV) was recently awarded an $8,200 emergency grant from the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee County.

The funds are being used to provide Friday meals to congregants who have requested them.

They are receiving weekly Shabbat (Sabbath) dinners which include notes from JVC Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus.

The object of the Federation’s Stronger Together grant is to address the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of mostly older congregants who live alone and experience feelings of isolation during the COVID-19 crisis. Not being able to attend services and the lack of the camaraderie at such times is especially difficult for those living alone.

Founded in 1981, the JCV has approximately 70 older members who live alone.

The congregation comprises people from throughout the United States and other countries. It is an unaffiliated synagogue that uses Reform prayer books.

Its most popular community event is its Jewish Food Festival held annually in mid-February.

