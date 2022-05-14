In March of 2020, when COVID-19 started its global rampage, Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their in-person ministry worldwide, but the global pandemic did not stop congregants like Venice resident Brenda Hartley from continuing her Bible-based ministry and sharing her message of hope.
Worldwide, the Witnesses quickly adapted from a door-to-door ministry to letter writing and phone calls.
With this historic change to a virtual ministry, the number of Jehovah’s Witnesses grew 3% in the United States in 2021 alone, matching the most significant increase for the organization over the past decade and the second-largest percentage increase since 1990.
Brenda took advantage of these other methods of preaching the past two years. She also makes use of videoconferencing platforms, which have been a tremendous asset for her in conducting free home Bible studies.
Currently, Brenda is conducting a virtual Bible study with a woman whom she met at the woman’s place of work before the pandemic began.
“We were only able to talk in between customers,” Brenda said, “and although she always appreciated what she learned, it was very hard to be consistent.”
During the pandemic, Brenda and the woman reconnected, and for over a year now have been studying the Bible each week at a time convenient for the woman, who has two young children.
The woman has also been able to attend congregation meetings virtually as well. Brenda noted “that we would never have been able to have such a progressive interaction if it hadn’t been for the virtual platform. For us, it has really been a blessing.”
“Staying active in our ministry while remaining safe has had a powerful preserving effect on our congregants and communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The wise decision not to prematurely resume in-person activities has united us and protected lives while comforting many people in great need. The results speak for themselves.”
Last year, the international organization reported all-time peaks in the number of people participating in their volunteer preaching work, increased attendance in Zoom meetings and more than 171,000 new believers baptized.
In the past two years, more than 400,000 have been baptized worldwide.
To start an online Bible study course, receive a visit or attend a virtual meeting locally, visit jw.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.