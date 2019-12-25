Council of Catholic Women meet at Epiphany

Donna Smith, left, played the keyboard, Johanne Fincher and Robyn Rocklein blended their magnificent voices with classic Christmas music for the Council of Catholic Women of Epiphany's annual Christmas luncheon this year at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club. The woman in black is Fran Frederick, president of the organization.

 PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

VENICE - The Classic Christmas music for the Council of Catholic Women of Epiphany annual Christmas luncheon took place this year at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club. 

