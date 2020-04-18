I grew up Christian but later became Unitarian Universalist, a faith that respects all sincere religious journeys.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t just dampen Easter. It’s affected religions the world over. In the past week or so, Easter, Passover and Buddha’s birthday all had to go online. Ramadan is coming and will need to adapt as well.
Perhaps these changes aren’t all bad, though. Whatever faith we claim, we might use this “shelter at home” time for deeper reflection on what faith and spirituality really mean to us.
For one thing, we have a chance to compare our public faith with what we really hold in our hearts. Jesus cautioned his followers that their religion was what went on inside more than what they showed the public.
“When thou doest alms,” he said, for example, “let not thy left hand know what thy right hand is doing. That thine alms may be in secret.”
Nor were we to pray or fast in public: “When thou pray, enter into thy closet. … Be not like the hypocrites (who) love to pray standing in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen.”
He cautions against showing off our faith as better than others, and most of all, against using church as a place to make business connections: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon the earth, … for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
That’s good advice for anyone.
I have to admit, though, that being human, I’ve tripped over that advice more than I like. (Well, except for making a show of fasting. I’ve never been any good at fasting, public or private.) But as to the others, as Luther would say I too often find I’m just another sinner.
I wish I were immune to showing off my faith, but I’m not. But in my long life, I’ve known plenty of people just as worried about public appearances over inner sincerity.
So there’s a religious silver lining around this COVID-19 cloud hanging over us. Looked at a little differently, for all the loneliness, worry, and real danger to the vulnerable, this can also be a rich time spiritually.
For example, take Passover. I’ve never been Jewish and what I don’t know about that tradition outweighs what I do. But reflecting on our present danger, staying inside to let the cloud of disease pass by might give us all a chance to appreciate Judaism a bit more. Jews have lived off and on with this kind of danger — and worse — for 2,000 years.
I’m also pondering one of my favorite aspects of the Gospels, which is their insight into human nature.
Jesus had plenty to say about the mind games we play with ourselves. He came down hard, for example, on the ease with which we judge others when we should really be looking in the mirror.
Buddhist teachings cover a lot of the same ground. “The mind is a clever monkey,” they say.
Jesus understood the shadowy, self-deceiving side of human nature. So did Buddha. Again, maybe this time can give one tradition a chance to slow down and appreciate what they have in common with the other.
Whatever religion we profess, I think most of us want to, as Micah suggests, “act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God.” Each in our own way.
I don’t think the details matter as much as the walk. We can respect other traditions and even learn from them. It seems to me that’s good spiritual exercise in this time of national danger.
