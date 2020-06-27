During these difficult times I was wondering why, if I have not been much inconvenienced, I am feeling so down.
I am rightfully concerned, as all should be, that we are facing a very dangerous time. Prior to this pandemic we had gotten used to relatively quick cures of most ailments. Of course I am not counting things such as cancers and heart diseases although great strides have been made.
But infections and many previously serious diseases of the past have mostly been eradicated by either vaccines or biologic agents. Not so this COVID-19 outbreak. The good news is we found the culprit quickly and are working to develop a vaccine as well as medications to cure or help in the recovery process. Without ventilators, our mortality rate would probably be 95%, so this is really a very dangerous and virulent pathogen.
As a child growing up in Brooklyn in the late ’30s and early ’40s I remember the fear parents had as summer approached, of their children contracting polio. We didn’t know what caused it, where you got it and then what. Every week at the movies, the newsreels showed an Iron Lung ward. If you think that didn’t make an impression you are mistaken.
Then along came Dr. Jonas Salk in 1955 with the first polio vaccine, and an oral vaccine followed years later, in 1961, by Dr. Albert Sabin. Polio all but disappeared. These vaccines took years to develop and then administer.
We are at ground zero in our quest for a safe effective vaccine for this current illness. Hopefully, it will take less time than the 21-22 years for the Salk vaccine and almost 11 years for the Sabin oral vaccine. Of course, then it has to be produced in the billions of doses, and more importantly safely administered and yes, be affordable.
In the meanwhile, we are forced to revert to the only preventative known to medicine, the quarantine. This is completely impossible in today’s culture, so we have come up with the next best practices, masking, social distancing, and lockdown in place.
This seems to be an effective approach to bring down the number of cases and attendant fatalities to a manageable number. The lockdown in place is not a long-term viable solution for our modern culture, so masking, social distancing and minimizing one’s contacts with strangers are our best alternatives. This has been effective but at a cost to the general public economically and mentally. That is where I am finally coming to.
My partner and I are in the “red zone,” 80-plus years of age. We, like countless others, have worked hard during our working lifetimes, taking care of our families and saving to prepare for these retirement years. We have been fortunate with good health. We had been able to enjoy the fruits of our planning, taking nice interesting and enjoyable trips, cruises, theater and music experiences. We have been able to visit children and grandchildren living in distant cities, These are the wonderful joys we were able to have and give, making this time of life sweet and meaningful. Now suddenly we find ourselves unable to participate in anything except carefully going to the grocery store. Some even fear to do that!
A younger person has the time to wait the 1-3 years necessary until we have this pandemic under control and are able to travel freely. We don’t!
And that realization is weighing heavily on our emotional state. This is not to minimize the real pain and suffering everyone is experiencing, only to highlight this aspect of this pandemic. It almost feels like being shunted off to (as we called it growing up) an “old age home.” There, one was warehoused until “death do us part.” “Us old folk” have also learned to deal with adversity, so like it or not, we will survive, looking forward to that time when we can pick up where we left off. This is something to live for.
