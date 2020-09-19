In an unusual convergence of sacred time, a national day of repentance is being observed by many Christians on the same weekend as the annual Jewish observation of Yom Kippur.
According to my calendar, Yom Kippur commences at sundown the evening of Sunday, Sept. 27. The National Day of Repentance event will be held locally at Maxine Barritt Park from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Christians and Jews find the explanation of Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) in the Biblical book of Leviticus, in chapter 16. It was to be observed on the 10th day of the seventh month (Tishri).
I believe the calculation of the Jewish year has changed since the days of Moses but Yom Kippur does fall on the 10th day of the Jewish New Year (which began at sundown on Friday, Sept. 18). Noted how the observing of a “day of atonement” finds a central place in the beginning of each Jewish new year.
The founding fathers of the United States were not strangers to the Bible or to Moses. It has been argued that 52 of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention were Christians.
Apparently, delegates Elias Boudinot and John Jay became leaders of the American Bible Society. They believed the distribution of the Bible would set the nation on a proper moral course.
Though we know that Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson were deists, when assigned to come up with a national seal — the Great Seal — on July 4, 1776, Franklin proposed a seal depicting Moses parting the Red Sea.
It is reported Franklin said, “The longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings, that ‘except the Lord build the House, they labor in vain that build it.’”
As we consider the phrase, “one nation under God,” surely such a description was appropriate for Israel coming away from Mt. Sinai with God’s laws defining their life and the annual Day of Atonement (prescribed while Israel was encamped at Mt. Sinai), revealing their need for forgiveness as they sought to live before a Holy God.
The prophets Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Daniel make clear that Israel did not obey the commandments of God and that as promised, He visited his judgment upon them, sending them into exile, and destroying Jerusalem in 586 B.C. through the agency of the Babylonian ruler Nebuchadnezzar.
After 70 years, the Jews were permitted to return from exile and sought to honor God’s commands from that time forward. This of course, set the stage for the coming of the Messiah.
It is through our understanding of the Old Testament Hebrew scriptures, such as what we find in Isaiah 53, that Christians embrace the Hebrew story and consider ourselves to be written into it, as the Messiah was predicted to be a light to the Gentiles (Isaiah 49:5,6).
The weekend of Sept. 26 will see both Jews and Christians praying with regard to our sins. We are aware of the holiness of our God and how our lives are not lived in obedience to His searching commands.
Among other things Alexis de Tocqueville said about America when he visited us from France in those early days, this statement was not so flattering: “Each citizen is habitually engaged in the contemplation of a very puny object, namely, himself.”
We recall the summary of God’s law as spoken by Jesus, “to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength, and to love your neighbor as yourself.” I trust you’ll consider joining with us as we pray to our Lord, repenting of our self-preoccupation and the sins which attend it, and to help us love Him and our neighbor through our words and actions — every day.
