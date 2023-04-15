Dwight Dolby.jpg

Pastor Dwight Dolby

“Surprised by Joy” is the title of a book by C.S. Lewis that recounts his coming to faith in Jesus Christ after many years of being an unbeliever.

He conveys in this sort of “spiritual autobiography” how joyless his childhood became after the untimely death of his mother due to cancer.


   

Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.

