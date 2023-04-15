“Surprised by Joy” is the title of a book by C.S. Lewis that recounts his coming to faith in Jesus Christ after many years of being an unbeliever.
He conveys in this sort of “spiritual autobiography” how joyless his childhood became after the untimely death of his mother due to cancer.
During her illness, he earnestly prayed for a miracle. None occurred. His soul turned away from God and he pursued a life of learning, ultimately holding the chair of Medieval and Renaissance English Literature at Cambridge.
I’ve read the book and found his journey from childhood to scholar to Christian very hopeful — hopeful in the sense that joy wins out, and it wasn’t something he could control or manufacture.
He wished he could, as he experienced inexplicable “tastes of joy” all along the way, through music or poetry or walks in nature.
These “tastes” or “pangs” of joy invaded his unbelieving heart or soul from somewhere “outside.” How he wanted to “get in” to that realm of light and beauty and stay there.
In reading passages of scripture related to the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead (in keeping with last Sunday being Easter), one cannot miss the fact that none of his disciples was expecting it.
They had descended into that state of grief and loss that encloses our souls like a prison when we experience the death of someone dear to us.
Whether it is the abrupt silence of their voice, the absence of their mannerisms or the sheer shock of the unrelenting void of their person, death confronts us with a darkness hitherto unknown to our hearts.
Surely Mary Magdalene was a picture of this sorrow and hopelessness as she searched the tomb and garden where the body of Jesus had been placed after he was taken down from the cross. (John 20:11-18)
She and others had come to the garden early on the first day of the week (Sunday) hoping to, in some way, add to the spices and ointments of his burial cloths.
Of course, there was the stone over the tomb opening that would need to be removed. To their surprise when they arrived, they found the gravestone had been rolled away.
Mary didn’t rejoice. Instead, she ran to tell Peter and John only what her grief-stricken mind and heart were able to process: “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid him.”
Peter and John ran to the tomb and found it empty, with the grave cloths lying there.
They apparently didn’t speak to Mary after their discovery. She was still lingering in the garden near the tomb, having followed them back out there.
After they were gone, she was found in her grief by the resurrected Jesus Christ. She didn’t recognize him until he spoke her name: “Mary.” Then she was overwhelmed and apparently clung to him for all she was worth.
He told her to go to his disciples, referring to them for the first time as “brothers”: “Go to my brothers and say to them, ‘I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God, and your God.’”
Mary went and announced to the disciples “I have seen the Lord,” and delivered his message.
Later that afternoon, Jesus appeared to two disciples as they walked along the road from Jerusalem to Emmaus. (Lue 24) Like Mary, they didn’t recognize him at first.
He heard of their despair over his own death, as they shared it openly with him. He spent considerable time with them talking about what the Old Testament had prophesied about his death and resurrection.
Though they were sad, indeed, without hope as he joined them, by the time he departed from them at the dinner table later, they spoke of how their hearts “burned” within them as he had spoken to them from the scriptures.
The two of them hastened back to Jerusalem that very night.
Luke recounts the meeting of Jesus with his disciples in Jerusalem upon their return. With the resurrected Lord in their midst, Luke says they couldn’t believe “for joy.” Truly theirs was a joy beyond belief.
With the present strain of our culture’s fears, griefs, divisions and political wrangling, the reality of joy is in short supply.
One author, Sally Lloyd-Jones, has captured something of the joy Mary Magdalene must have felt as she hastened to the disciples to tell them of her meeting with the risen Savior.
“Mary ran and ran, all the way to the city,” she writes. “She had never run so fast or so far in all her life. She felt like her feet could have run forever. She didn’t even feel like her feet touched the ground.
“The sun seemed to be dancing and gleaming and bounding across the sky, racing with her and shining brighter than she could ever remember in the clear, fresh air.
“And it seemed to her that morning, as she ran, almost as if the whole world had been made anew, almost as if the whole world was singing for joy — the trees, tiny sounds in the grass, the birds … her heart.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.