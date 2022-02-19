I enjoy Denzel Washington movies as his characters often reveal a tenderness and compassion for those suffering some form of oppression.
Whether it is a young girl forced into prostitution or a young man being seduced by an inner-city gang, Denzel seeks to intervene, even if he hears inner voices such as, “Don’t get involved, this is not your problem.”
One of my son’s favorite Denzel movies is “The Book of Eli.” I watched it again the other night. Apparently, after some form of nuclear holocaust, “the sky was torn open” and the sun’s powerful rays flooded the earth.
Without atmospheric protection, much of the earth was instantly and severely scorched. Anyone not in shelter was immediately killed. Survivors blamed the warring spirit which gave rise to the earth’s destruction on religion and quickly banned the Bible.
Indeed, all Bibles were burned. Eli (Denzel) was the recipient of the voice of God, which directed him to a King James Bible buried under some rubble. He was told to take the Bible west to an unspecified place where it would find a welcomed reception.
Eli’s walking journey across scorched America was perilous, indeed. Scarcity had bred power seekers and tyranny became the order of the day. Travelers were vulnerable as lawlessness roamed the highways.
In one town, the local tyrant discovered that Eli was carrying a Bible. He quickly became desperate to possess it. He said, “I grew up with that book. It has real power.” His twisted mind believed if he had the Bible, it would strengthen his control over the people (for his own tyrannical purposes, of course).
Beyond merely possessing the book, Eli was noted by many as being a different kind of man. He didn’t exploit the weak and was inclined to rescue the captive. Later, he summarized the lesson of “the book” (which he had taken to reading every day) as, “it taught me to do more for others than for myself.”
Of course, the Bible reveals the “golden rule” in the teaching of Jesus, “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 7:12)
Such a teaching fortified Denzel’s character in the movie, but it hardly sets forth the powerful message of the Bible. The power of the message of the Bible is God’s love for us, a love purposed to rescue us from tyranny, from the tyranny of our own fallen condition.
We don’t have to visit lawless streets to discover the prison houses of selfishness, addiction, critical spirits, abusive power, greed, and a way of living that could be described as “every person for himself.”
“My rights/ my happiness /my voice first” is the currency of our culture.
According to the Bible, it is also the currency of each of our hearts. We’re so busy wanting our own way, we don’t see the damage we do to others, and we surely don’t know what it is to love or be loved, this recent Valentine’s Day notwithstanding.
We’ve lost love. Love is not tolerance. Love is not a forced agenda. Love is not affirmation. Love is not a synonym for kindness. Love is not sex.
To be loved is to be the object of another’s deepest contemplation and affection. To love another is to hold that person as the treasure of your heart, carrying the spirit of sacrificing even one’s own life for the beloved’s well-being. John 3:16 captures the message of the Bible so well: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son (to death), that whosoever believes in him (God’s Son), should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
According to the Bible, we perish if left to ourselves in our own “prison houses.” God’s love demonstrated on the cross of His son for us is the powerful key that sets us free.
Christians living in the context of our Father’s love are taught in the Bible to aspire to a love that is characterized by the following expressions from 1 Corinthians 13: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”
The power of love begins with God, sets free captive hearts and never ends.
