“Cancer.”
Venice resident David Lowrie recalls the exact moment his doctor said the word. June 15, 2021.
It was one week before his only daughter’s wedding, and both David Lowrie and his wife Kathleen decided not to talk about the diagnosis. David, 70, explained that “[hearing that word] is something everybody’s scared of. Many people think of it as ‘I’m going to die,’ but I didn’t think that so much.”
Since the diagnosis, David and Kathleen have clung tighter than ever to the hope from the Scriptures that they’ve cherished since becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses more than five decades ago.
While the Lowries have been private about sharing their emotions as they face the challenges of David’s illness, their strong relationship with God has helped them get through.
“We have a feeling of calm and peace,” David said.
“For my whole life, I have known beyond any shadow of a doubt that the promises God has made about the future are going to occur just as sure as the sun’s going to come up tomorrow morning,” David shared. “To have that to hang onto means so much. This enables us to rise above this diagnosis as best as we can and keep going with happiness and determination.”
Kathleen added, “David and I look forward to a new world, with the new earth and the new heavens working in perfect harmony.”
This spring, after two years of holding religious services in a virtual format, the Lowries join millions of Witnesses worldwide, including hundreds in Venice area congregations, inviting all to hear about that hope in a Bible-based lecture to be held at a local Kingdom Hall during the week of April 4.
This special presentation, entitled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” comes at a very special time for Jehovah’s Witnesses locally, who have recently returned to their meeting places for the first time in two years.
Exploring the theme of “real hope” resonates with many who feel hopeless in the face of relentless bad news and mounting problems.
Mike O’Connell, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, finds comfort in the same Bible promises.
His wife, Dee, contracted COVID-19 last year while hospitalized with a stroke and died just days before their 39th wedding anniversary.
“I miss everything about her,” said O’Connell.
Picturing how he will welcome her back in the global resurrection to life on earth as described in Scripture helps O’Connell endure the pain of Dee’s absence.
“I have no doubt I’ll see her again,” he said. “Staying focused on that time keeps my hope alive.”
The 30-minute program “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” will be hosted worldwide by congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in person at local Kingdom Halls. The public is also invited the following week to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15.
“We’re overjoyed to be able to come together again in person at this very special time,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This event takes on a new dimension as we return to our Kingdom Halls and invite our neighbors to join us. It’s very exciting!”
Congregations will also offer a videoconferencing option for all congregants and visitors.
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org.
“In times like these, we need hope more than ever,” Hendriks said. “Hope helps a person look ahead with courage and confidence to the fulfillment of God’s beautiful promises. That’s why attending one of these special programs can be life-changing.”
