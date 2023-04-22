Light
PHOTO PROVIDED

How brightly are you shining these days? This photo is of a light I saw in a park in Europe. I took the picture because somehow it reminded me of the light in “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe,” by C. S. Lewis.

It is not shaped the same as that one, but it is distinct in its own way. I’m not sure how well you can see the light in the photo, but I am hoping you can see it is covered with dirt and dust.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments