How brightly are you shining these days? This photo is of a light I saw in a park in Europe. I took the picture because somehow it reminded me of the light in “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe,” by C. S. Lewis.
It is not shaped the same as that one, but it is distinct in its own way. I’m not sure how well you can see the light in the photo, but I am hoping you can see it is covered with dirt and dust.
The light coming from it is much dimmer than it would be if the glass were cleaned and the lamp was clear again.
Jesus compares our eyes to lamps in a couple of passages in Scripture. He said, “No one lights a lamp, then hides it in a drawer. It’s put on a lamp stand so those entering the room have light to see where they’re going.
“Your eye is a lamp, lighting up your whole body. If you live wide-eyed in wonder and belief, your body fills up with light. If you live squinty-eyed in greed and distrust, your body is a musty cellar.
“Keep your eyes open, your lamp burning, so you don’t get musty and murky. Keep your life as well-lighted as your best-lighted room.” Luke 11:33-36, MSG.
And why does that matter? Well, Jesus also said, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house.” Matthew 5:14-15.
When I look at the picture of the lamp, it seems to be a good illustration of light that is dimmed by dirt and grime. Perhaps we, too, allow ourselves to take in “musty and murky” thoughts and priorities of the world that don’t match those of Jesus.
Can I give you a very practical example of what I mean? Patches and I were meeting some folks out of town for dinner recently. I wasn’t initially planning on taking Patches to the restaurant, but doing so was the only way to make the evening work.
This restaurant allowed dogs on the patio, but not inside. Another person in my group has a service dog, and he suggested that I simply put his dog’s puppy vest on so that he could pass for a service animal.
I declined politely. Later, we gathered outside of the restaurant, and the group thought it was too hot to eat outside, even though we could do so in the shade.
Three people in the group each suggested that I be untruthful about my dog so that we could eat in comfort. What do you think I did? And what would you have done?
My job is to keep my light shining for Jesus as brightly as I can. Passing off my dog as a service animal wouldn’t “hurt anyone” I was told.
“Everybody does it.” “It’s no big deal.” Well, as you can imagine, I refused. Eventually we did end up sharing a meal together with both dogs happily under the table.
However, I felt slightly judged, and I am left pondering where integrity has gone in so many cases. I am convinced that these small times of witnessing to living the life Jesus taught me to live are very important.
Now, mind you, I don’t always live up to what I am saying for us to do. I have made choices at times to go along with others rather than to cause disruption.
These days, though, I am feeling the urgency to do my best to live out integrity, while loving those who make other choices.
I wish that I could go back to the lamp in the picture. If I could, I might just take along glass cleaner and some towels to give it a shine.
For now, though, I will work on polishing my own lamp so that I can shine brightly for Jesus. How about you?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
