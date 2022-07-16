Do you ever feel like this is the message that you get when you pray? Well, I do.
“Account Access Error — we had a problem communicating with the server. Please try your request again later.”
Sometimes, it just feels like my prayer doesn’t get through. And yes, I do try my request later, sometimes repeatedly. Have you had the same experience?
Prayer is an interesting practice. I recently read somewhere that 17% of atheists pray at least monthly, some every single day.
That begs the question, “To whom are they praying?” I have no idea. I would think that without talking with God, they would be the ones getting the “account access error” message.
Fortunately, through Jesus we always can communicate with the “Server.” Scripture declares, “Therefore, brothers and sisters, since we have confidence to enter the Most Holy Place by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way opened for us through the curtain, that is, his body, and since we have a great priest over the house of God, let us draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings.” (Hebrews 10:19-22).
You see, before Jesus, only the high priest could approach God. When Jesus was crucified, the veil in the temple that separated the Holy of Holies from the rest of the Temple was torn in half from top to bottom.
Those who believe in Him now have direct access to God. Now does that mean that God will always do what we pray for Him to do? No, because He promises to give us what we need, not necessarily what we want.
I must confess that I find that frustrating sometimes, though I know better.
I am grateful that I will not receive an error message when I pray. I have no problem communicating with the “Server.”
And, yes, I will try my request later when God doesn’t seem to answer. I will trust that every prayer is held in His hands, and that He will ultimately do what is best.
May you be able to do the same.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
