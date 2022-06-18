One day recently I took my grandsons to the beach. The older one enjoys combing the beach to see what he can find.
This is an easy activity for my joining in. However, the younger one has one goal in mind when he goes to the shore — get buried!
This particular day, it was just the three of us, and the older boy got busy walking along the shore as soon as we got there. That left just my younger grandson and me.
You know what happened, don’t you? “Grammy, will you please bury me in the sand?” Right. Me. Bury a 5-foot tall, 10-year-old boy by myself.
Not even a shovel! But you see, I am known for the adventures that I have with these boys. No dull grandma, me.
I learned a long time ago, and more so as I have aged, to look for the easiest ways to accomplish tasks. Looking around, I noticed an already-started long hole in the sand. “Lie down there,” I told my grandson. “Put your head on the sand at the end like a pillow. I will bury the rest of you, and no one will know whether you are buried standing up or seated or … We’ll just make them guess.”
I guess I am smarter than I look sometimes. He loved the idea, so what you see is the result. I added the sunglasses and mask for effect. Pretty cool, eh? Besides, the mask kept the sand out of his mouth.
You know we never do know what is under the surface when we see someone, do we? A person might be all smiles on the outside, and underneath be suffering terribly.
I think honestly that it is pretty much the norm. Life takes a hard toll, especially these days. It is hard to find people that you can be open and honest about what’s deep inside.
So much anger and harshness are around us now that safe spaces are true treasures, if you can even find them.
Do you realize that there is a place that you can go where the space is always safe? Where you are guaranteed love and acceptance?
In Psalm 139, David writes, “You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways. Before a word is on my tongue you, Lord, know it completely.” (Verses 1-4)
Now I know that I have shared some of this Psalm with you before, but it is my favorite and worth sharing more often because of its message.
You can be safe with God, because He already knows absolutely everything, down to every thought you have and every word you speak, or even are about to speak.
Why try to hide? (You can’t anyway. Read the rest of the Psalm).
Jesus invites us to come to Him when we are weary and in need of rest. Let Him see all of you, not just the part on the surface.
How can He possibly give you the hug you so desperately need if you only let him touch your sunglasses? Do what my grandson eventually did that morning.
He made a grand display of jumping out of the sand, shaking it off, and saying “Ta-da!”
I have a feeling that Jesus’ own face would reflect the smile and even the laugh that I did that day if we would just do the same with Him.
