Can you find it in the photo? At first glance, it looks like a picture of an ordinary bush. If you really look closely, however, you will discover a tiny lizard.
Notice how completely it blends in with the leaves. In fact, if I had not seen it jump onto the bush, I would never know that it was there. Watching the lizards and geckos outside my lanai doors has become a regular pastime for me (and for my cat!).
Why do I choose to write about the tiny lizard today? Well, I have spent a great deal of time lately thinking about the sad state of Christianity in our country right now.
Does it seem to you that people use the Bible and Christ Himself to justify their political views far too often? And do you find that people who say they follow Christ, even those who make a regular practice of attending church services regularly, far too often act just the same as those who don’t?
I find that to be all too true, and it is tremendously disturbing to me.
Two passages come to mind for me today. The first is found in 1 John 15-16: “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world — the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride in possessions — is not from the Father but is from the world.”
The second is from Col. 3:17: “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” You see, what we say and do are clues to exactly what or who is the Lord of our lives — the world or the Lord.
Are we like the lizard, blending in with what is around us, no different in any way? Or do we act and speak differently than those who cause division, who are all about entitlement, who are filled with hatred?
Jesus said that we are the salt of the world, and that if salt loses its flavor — its distinctiveness — it is worthless. Salt adds flavor and zest. It also purifies.
By putting others first, making kindness a priority, going the extra mile, and by loving our “neighbor,” we no longer will fit into the injustice and intolerance that is happening these days.
That’s a good thing! I love my little lizards outside, but that doesn’t mean that I am going to follow their example.
Instead, let us commit together to be different, just as Jesus was different when he lived on the earth. Imagine what could happen if we actually practiced what He preached!
I, for one, am going to try. May you be blessed as you try as well.
