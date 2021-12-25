Are you filled with wonder on this joyous day? After all, it is Jesus’ birthday, and He is the best gift ever given.
Not only does He bring us the ultimate hope of eternal life, but He walks with His followers every step of their lives. In the final verse of the gospel of Matthew, Jesus says, “And l I will be with you always, even until the end of the age.”
Yes, that is quite a gift.
My son’s dog, Jake, struck the pose in the picture while I was visiting a couple of weeks ago. He seems to be praying, doesn’t he? What might he be asking Jesus to do?
Bring him extra treats or an extra helping of dinner, perhaps? Or maybe he is praying that his brother, Jonah, will stop bugging him all the time.
That puppy can be quite annoying after all. Who knows what a dog’s prayers might be? More likely, Jake is just snoozing, enjoying the smell of the Christmas tree and the music of the piano in the next room.
One of my favorite Christmas songs is an old one that is seldom heard these days. It is “Let There Be Peace On Earth” by Jill Jackson and Sy Miller.
The first verse lyrics are, “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be.”
I don’t know about you, but I think that is a beautiful prayer to pray. I know that it has become almost cliché-ish to say that one desires world peace. However, that understanding of peace on earth is inadequate.
In the Old Testament part of the Bible, the Jewish word for peace is “shalom.” This word has a richness of meaning. It is not only an absence of conflict, but also a presence of wholeness and a sense of “all is well.”
It is a true inner peace where we can rest and reflect upon God’s provision. Imagine a world where humanity could experience that peace.
Pray on, sweet Jake. While you’re at it, can you please pray for God’s peace on this Christmas Day? Let’s join him in that, okay?
May you be blessed this day, and in all that follow.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
