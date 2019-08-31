The Episcopal Book of Common Prayer gives a prayer, “O God, you have made of one blood all the peoples of the earth.”
Yet in our contemporary culture here in the USA, much of our language reflects categories of “otherness.” Religious groups. Race. Economic status.
Economic status can change. Religious categories can shift. But race seems to be the one category that defies attempts to adjust or soften. And this is peculiarly American.
I see American racism as coming from sin. It originated in the slave system and continues to this very day in various forms, both openly and in very subtle ways.
David Brooks, a conservative op-ed columnist, speaker and author, wrote in a recent New York Times column: “Slavery and the continuing pattern of discrimination aren’t only an attempt to steal labor; they are an attempt to cover over a person’s soul, a whole person’s soul.”
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a religious Jew from a Hasidic family, spoke at a 1963 conference on religion and race with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Racism is Satanism, unmitigated evil,” Heschel declared. “You cannot worship God and at the same time look at a man as if he were a horse. Religion cannot coexist with racism: It is a grave violation of the fundamental religious principle not to murder. Racism is public humiliation which is condemned in the Talmud as tantamount to murder.”
The sin of slavery and the rejection of an entire people’s humanity based on the color of their skin must be confronted.
How do we as people of faith confront sin? We repent. We turn from our wicked ways. We seek forgiveness.
Holy Scripture says in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “[I]f my people who are called by my name humble themselves … and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
In the Gospel of John, chapter 5, we read of Jesus healing a man at the Pool of Bethesda. The fellow had been sick for many years. It almost seems he was comfortable in his sickness. It had become part of him.
Jesus confronted this obviously sick man with what must have seemed like a stupid question: “Do you want to be healed?”
But it was not stupid. If the man was comfortable with his sickness, maybe he did not really want to be healed. Did he receive some benefit from his sickness?
Dr. Marvin McMickle, president of Colgate Rochester Divinity School, spoke at the Venice Interfaith Community Association program on American racism with his topic “Building the Beloved Community.” He shared many examples of his own experience of racism, both obvious and subtle.
He told us that if things are going to change, it will require each of us to stand up and confront any and all acts of racism.
“If you hear or see something, you must say or do something. Then be prepared to pay a price,” he said.
If we are around someone who tells a joke that includes snide racial overtones, we must confront the teller. It may be a friend, it may be a family member, it may be a boss. Are we ready to pay the price of damage to a family relationship or a difficult employment situation?
Maybe that is the real problem with American racism. It will continue until we stop it. And we cannot stop it if we do not confront it. Maybe we don’t want to risk family relationships or embarrassing situations. Maybe we are not really ready to be healed.
Dr. Catherine Meeks, director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing in Atlanta, asked the VICA gathering that very question: “Do we really want to be healed of our racism?”
We must first look at our own actions and beliefs. Do we recognize the racism in our own actions and thoughts?
It was very painful for me to publicly admit that I responded to some situations with prejudice. And by prejudice I mean prejudging someone or a situation before I knew anything about it. It was racist!
Yes, I have done that. Where does that come from? Surely I did not learn that at home. Did I just absorb it from the community where I grew up?
Do we really want to stop racism? If we really want to root out racism in ourselves and in our community, then we must first confront it in ourselves. And then we must get up and confront it whenever it shows its diseased head. In the public streets. In the stores. In our neighborhoods. In our schools. In our churches.
We must do something. And we must be prepared to take the consequences. To be a martyr for justice and healing.
As Jesus asked, do you really want to be healed?
Keith Backhaus is a deacon at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
