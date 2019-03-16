I think it would be right to say that most Christians today believe that God still speaks to people through dreams.
There are more than a few believers, however, who deny that He does this. They claim that He stopped speaking in this way in the first century around the time the apostles all died.
In their view, all supposed messages from God in dreams today are purely natural experiences, or perhaps even have a demonic origin at times.
I am convinced that God does speak in dreams today, and in what follows I will argue for this position. I am sure that the idea that He no longer speaks in this way fits poorly with Scripture and stems from confused thinking about the role of the Bible in the Christian life.
From what I have seen, one of the main reasons why some Christians deny that God speaks in dreams today is because they think that if He did this, it would threaten the authority and finality of Scripture.
There is very confused thinking going on here.
Any revelation that God gives in dreams today always fits perfectly with the Bible. No revelation given by God in dreams today is designed to have scriptural authority or to apply to the whole Christian church.
Revelation in dreams is on a far lower level than biblical revelation, and just applies to specific and individual situations. This revelation in no way adds to the Bible, which has, of course, been complete for the best part of two millennia.
Those who say that God never speaks in dreams today also often claim that there is no need for dreams now that we have the New Testament.
There is another huge mistake here. The existence of the New Testament in no way means that dreams are pointless.
The New Testament gives us crucial, general principles about how to live. But it should be obvious that in the course of our Christian lives, we encounter numerous situations, sometimes complex ones, in which only reading the Bible will not give us full insight into how we should act. And when important decisions are involved, we need other direction from God.
It should be an undeniable fact, then, that Christians and churches often have to choose between various courses of action that seem to fit equally well with the Bible. And some of these decisions are very big ones.
What is more, it makes sense to think that God is almost never neutral about big decisions we make. Almost always He will want us to take one course of action instead of other alternatives.
There are some who will readily accept this, but who still argue against dreams today. They say that God is able to speak to us in other ways than by dreams, so He wouldn’t choose to speak in dreams.
This argument is completely misguided. Of course God can and does give specific insight to Christians other than through dreams. But it is a big mistake to think in terms of either-or here. It should be both-and.
Speaking in dreams is one way in which God sometimes gives insight to Christians. And this should be allowed to take its place alongside other ways He speaks. It is absolutely wrong to basically tell God that He mustn’t speak to us in a certain way. That is an arrogant attitude indeed.
Max Aplin has a Ph.D. in New Testament from the University of Edinburgh. He writes about religion at MaxAplin.blogspot.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.