A quote in the Book of Genesis says, “Let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.”
Many of us have heard this passage so often that we no longer hear the interesting issues raised by it.
First of all, there’s that little possessive pronoun, “our.” The narrative says this is God speaking, so then who might God be speaking to? Other gods? Some other prehuman creations? It isn’t at all clear.
And then there are worse problems to come in the phrase, “let have dominion over ….” I would like to argue that “dominion over” in this passage is simply a problematic translation and that it would be more accurate to say that God is saying we should “be stewards of” the rest of creation.
But I can’t argue that.
Because it isn’t true.
In Hebrew, the word in question, “radah,” implies a hierarchical relationship wherein one thing will rule over or tread upon another, usually in the sense of a military victory. So to render the passage as “dominion over” gives us a pretty accurate depiction of the original Hebrew: that God is here telling humanity to subdue, dominate and exercise control over the beasts of the earth.
The problem for us post-moderns is that we’re living with the evidence of climate change and the numerous adverse effects of humanity’s activities on Planet Earth, our only home. In our context, it begins to seem as if those two little words, “dominion over,” are about the most destructive phrase in all the sacred texts.
When it comes to questions of science and religion, I find myself almost always to be a “both/and” sort of a person rather than an “either/or” type.
I love sacred texts of many kinds — love to play with them and study their history, to tease out what they may have meant in their original contexts and what they might possibly mean for us today.
As I do so, though, I cannot ignore common sense, the world around me (for example, the fires engulfing Australia) or the findings of science.
When the two disciplines of science and religion disagree, it is usually easy enough for me to see the disagreement as similar to the difference between prose and poetry: The language of scientific inquiry, with all its facts and theories, is best read as prose, while the language of religion, with mythic narratives carried within its sacred texts, could better be understood as poetry.
As I explore the deeper questions of life, I find that I often need the language of religion to get at the answers I’ve found. But in the case of the Book of Genesis telling us to exert “dominion over” creation, I must say I land squarely on the side of science — if we don’t learn to be better stewards, we’ll leave nothing for future generations to exercise dominion over.
Whether you’re scientific, or religious, or both, or neither, I hope you continue to consider what each of us can do to lessen the effects of climate change.
Future generations — if there are any — may appreciate it.
