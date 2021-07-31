Bjamte Chan

Bjamte Chan is one of the spiritual leaders at Blue Lotus meditation Center.

Dear Friends,

Because the building cannot be used for the foreseeable future, all programs will be either online or outdoors at the Shamrock site. Please visit the website at: www.blbmc.org

Donations welcomed as Blue Lotus zooms into survival mode

We are so touched by the outpouring of support from the Venice community as we move forward after the roof collapse. We are working with the insurance to determine rebuilding expenses.

We are run by volunteers including all the meditation teachers and the monks, and rely on donations large and small to pay our operating expenses and now the rebuilding.


With your help, we will continue to build a kind, compassionate and mindful community so that when someone needs a place of refuge in desperate times, they will have a place to go.

Please share our GoFundMe link: gofund.me/d3dba77e. Even the small donations made by many can make a big impact. To donate by check to Blue Lotus send to 2360 Chaucer St. Clearwater, FL 33765-4203

With the deepest gratitude for your generous support and contributions.

Complete list of new schedule with change of location for classes and meditations can be found on the website: blbmc.org

The Blue Lotus Board and the Monastics

