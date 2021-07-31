topical Donations welcomed as Blue Lotus zooms into survival mode By LETTER FROM blue lotus Jul 31, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bjamte Chan is one of the spiritual leaders at Blue Lotus meditation Center. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Friends,Because the building cannot be used for the foreseeable future, all programs will be either online or outdoors at the Shamrock site. Please visit the website at: www.blbmc.orgDonations welcomed as Blue Lotus zooms into survival modeWe are so touched by the outpouring of support from the Venice community as we move forward after the roof collapse. We are working with the insurance to determine rebuilding expenses.We are run by volunteers including all the meditation teachers and the monks, and rely on donations large and small to pay our operating expenses and now the rebuilding.With your help, we will continue to build a kind, compassionate and mindful community so that when someone needs a place of refuge in desperate times, they will have a place to go.Please share our GoFundMe link: gofund.me/d3dba77e. Even the small donations made by many can make a big impact. To donate by check to Blue Lotus send to 2360 Chaucer St. Clearwater, FL 33765-4203With the deepest gratitude for your generous support and contributions.Complete list of new schedule with change of location for classes and meditations can be found on the website: blbmc.orgThe Blue Lotus Board and the Monastics Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Area business provides eco-friendly burial Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Local skateboarder competes at the Tokyo Olympics Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Area business provides eco-friendly burial Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Local skateboarder competes at the Tokyo Olympics Calendar
