Gull

Does this gull look suspicious to you? Do you notice the other ones not far away? What are they standing around for anyway?

If you could see the whole scene, you would see that this is a crabbing pier that I checked out when on a visit to Oregon. We were able to rent crab pots, throw them into the water and tie them to the pier, coming back in 45 minutes or so to claim the treasure of live dungeness crabs.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

