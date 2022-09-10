Does this gull look suspicious to you? Do you notice the other ones not far away? What are they standing around for anyway?
If you could see the whole scene, you would see that this is a crabbing pier that I checked out when on a visit to Oregon. We were able to rent crab pots, throw them into the water and tie them to the pier, coming back in 45 minutes or so to claim the treasure of live dungeness crabs.
Makes my mouth drool just to write this. The gulls were really close by, hoping that a small crab would escape the pots as they were drawn and would run on the pier, making them an easy catch for the gulls.
The birds also tried to swoop in to grab the crabs as the smaller and the female ones were thrown back into the water.
I don’t know what to think of these birds. Either they are very crafty or simply quite smart. Rather than join their friends on the actual beach by the ocean, doing their best to catch fish for a meal, they have figured out the easiest way to grab dinner.
Reminds me of people who try to make easy money. Honestly, most of us around here these days choose the easier ways to make a living.
Very few hunt for food, garden for vegetables, and grow grain to be pounded into bread. Some folks do, indeed, work hard doing manual labor. So many, though, sit at desks, especially these days with so many working remotely on computers.
I am not being critical to be sure, as I, too, do a lot of my work on Zoom and typing away on my keyboard, just like I am doing as I write this.
In Luke 10:2, Jesus bemoaned the fact that there are not many to do hard work. He said to His disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.”
What was the harvest to which He was referring? Jesus knew that the people around them were ripe to be picked to follow Him.
They were hungry for hope, for purpose and for love. Jesus sends His disciples to tell people the good news that the kingdom of God was near. What in the world does that mean?
The kingdom of God represents a world where all worship the living God. In the kingdom, the weak are strong, justice is served, and all are welcome, regardless of their differences.
There is no division, no war, no hatred, no power-hungry people. Doesn’t that sound good? As followers of Christ, we are called to work to bring about this miraculous reality.
We are not to stand around, like the gulls, waiting for goodness to land at our feet. No, we are to be striving hard to love our neighbor and to serve God.
Paul writes, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.” (Col. 3:23).
Does that sound like a lazy gull to you? Today, let’s consider joining the harvest work. We will be blessed, I promise you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
