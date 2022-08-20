Roller Coaster

Some people are crazy. Period.

They not only willingly get on huge roller coasters, they pay money to do so. Even when I am talked into a little coaster, my adrenaline won’t stop for a very long time after I survive the ride.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments