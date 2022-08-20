Some people are crazy. Period.
They not only willingly get on huge roller coasters, they pay money to do so. Even when I am talked into a little coaster, my adrenaline won’t stop for a very long time after I survive the ride.
This particular coaster is one of the biggest at Busch Gardens. Seated in the front is my grandson, and he is having a ball. He absolutely loved every minute of every coaster there.
I hung out with my younger grandson, so all was well.
Life sometimes feels like being on a roller coaster, doesn’t it? A few smooth times, lots of twists and turns, some jerks now and then, slow climbs up hills and exhilarating drops, all happen to me along the way.
It can feel like everything is spinning out of control.
You know, I think that life really is a sort of coaster ride. One way that I have been able to ride the ones that I do is to realize that though it feels like everything is out of control, it really isn’t at all.
A roller coaster ride is a car on a track. There is a controller at the ride making sure that the passengers are safe. Hmmm ... sounds a bit like my life with God.
Two parts of Psalm 139 come to mind while I consider this. The first six verses say this: “You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways.
“Before a word is on my tongue you, Lord, know it completely. You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me, too lofty for me to attain.”
Imagine for a moment that God has His touch on both the front and back of you, holding you in place. He knows exactly where the “track” of your life will lead you, and He is right there with you.
Verse 16 confirms this. “Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
See what I mean? He laid the track of your life before you ever began the ride. I love that!
When your life and the world feels a bit out of control, remember that it is not. It is always under God’s control. He knows not only what is happening now, but He has created the whole “ride” for you and will meet you at the end.
Take a deep breath. Be still and know that He is God. (Psalm 46:10)
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
